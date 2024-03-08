 This week, we’re... - Hindustan Times
This week, we’re...

ByHT Brunch Team
Mar 08, 2024 09:22 AM IST

James Clavell's Shogun inspired by a line in his daughter's schoolbook. Athletes getting mad on Instagram. Mosh pits causing trouble at concerts. Billie Eilish's breakup dream. UK's successful four-day work-week trial.

Brushing up on Bushido.The story goes that James Clavell wrote Shogun (1975) after a single line in his daughter’s schoolbook: “In 1600, an Englishman went to Japan and became a samurai.” The novel, which fictionalises the tales of William Adams, military ruler Tokugawa Ieyasu and noblewoman Hosokawa Gracia, spawned an epic 80s mini-series. The 2024 version, two episodes in, is subtle, subtitled and immersive. Keep watching, Gai-Jin. It’s got promise.

The 2024 version of Shogun, two episodes in, is subtle, subtitled and immersive.
The 2024 version of Shogun, two episodes in, is subtle, subtitled and immersive.
Instagram page @AthletesGettingSlightlyMad shows that athletes are just like us.
Instagram page @AthletesGettingSlightlyMad shows that athletes are just like us.
At a Hip Hop concert in Mumbai last week, a mosh pit turned into a brawl.
At a Hip Hop concert in Mumbai last week, a mosh pit turned into a brawl.
Billie Eilish broke up with an ex because she had a dream about Christian Bale.
Billie Eilish broke up with an ex because she had a dream about Christian Bale.
Follow Us On