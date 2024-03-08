This week, we’re...

Brushing up on Bushido.The story goes that James Clavell wrote Shogun (1975) after a single line in his daughter’s schoolbook: “In 1600, an Englishman went to Japan and became a samurai.” The novel, which fictionalises the tales of William Adams, military ruler Tokugawa Ieyasu and noblewoman Hosokawa Gracia, spawned an epic 80s mini-series. The 2024 version, two episodes in, is subtle, subtitled and immersive. Keep watching, Gai-Jin. It’s got promise.

