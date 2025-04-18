Triggered: Five texting styles that send us into panic mode
ByKritika Kapoor
Apr 18, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Hi. Hellooooo. Hey! Texting is serious business now. And how you phrase and punctuate can make all the difference in a ping-crazy world
Merry Christmas. That was the world’s first text message, sent by software architect Neil Papworth in 1992. Short, sweet, to the point. Now? We’re wading through five-part voice notes from our friend and are communicating via White Lotus memes on the College Squad group chat.