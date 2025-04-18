Triggered: Five texting styles that send us into panic mode

Merry Christmas. That was the world’s first text message, sent by software architect Neil Papworth in 1992. Short, sweet, to the point. Now? We’re wading through five-part voice notes from our friend and are communicating via White Lotus memes on the College Squad group chat.

Cryptic one-liners like “We need to talk” just make us overthink. Add a little context, please? (ADOBE STOCK)