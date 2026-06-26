Girl’s girl: Anjali Sivaraman’s journey from Selfie Girl to Amrita Sher-Gil

Anjali Sivaraman dreams of playing Catwoman, starring in a One Piece movie, even acting as the unhinged main character in a psychological thriller. But so far, the 31-year-old actor hasn’t done too badly. She’s played an ethical hacker, a gaming prodigy, a small-town rebel, and a rebellious teen maturing into a sober adult. Anjali Sivaraman will star as Amrita Sher-Gil In Mira Nair’s 2027 biopic, Amri. (SAURAV SINGH BISHT) Sivaraman’s rise has come in bursts and spurts. She started off as an assistant music producer in 2016, and worked her way up from getting cast in ads for beauty products, beverages and phones, to side-hustling as a lead vocalist in the indie Mumbai band, Gloss. She also beat 100 contenders to play the legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair’s 2027 biopic, Amri. So, how did she land up here?

Sivaraman played a rebellious teen in the 2025 Tamil coming-of-age film Bad Girl.

Find the light Sivaraman grew up in a film-loving Tamil family. They’d huddle around the TV, all four of them – dad Vinod, an Indian Air Force pilot; mum Chitra Iyer, a playback singer, and her sister Aditi, who’s now a filmmaker. “My earliest memories are about just watching films and being mesmerised by the drama, romance or action on screen,” Sivaraman recalls. Her parents love to recount the story of how she’d come up to them and ask them to watch Alien (1979) over and over. Her first movie crush: Jack Dawson from Titanic (1997). “You could just see the love in his eyes. I remember going, ‘Wow, how do you do that with your eyes and your body?’,” she recalls. “I used to be so convinced that everything on screen was real, that it was an alternate universe.” Because her father’s job postings changed every two years, the family moved from Coimbatore to Allahabad and then Ooty, before eventually settling in Bengaluru. “There were all these beautiful Air Force Stations, and it was where I’d get lost in my daydreams of becoming an actor,” she says. Because her mother sang in films, “there was always this sense of ‘I’m going to do something in the arts’”.

She played an athletic tomboy in the queer romance, Cobalt Blue (2022).

So, Sivaraman went to London to pursue a diploma in art, design, and communication in 2013. She returned to Mumbai to a harsh reality: Landing even a minor acting role is tough. “All the auditions I’d done had fallen through,” she says. “Rejection got to me. I started to think I simply didn’t have the kind of looks for the big screen.” She’d almost given up, when a friend encouraged her to audition for a phone ad in 2016. Sivaraman was hustling as an assistant music producer then, and walked in to the casting after work, hair frizzy, sweaty and nervous. “I took one look at all the beautiful women in the room and thought there’s no way I was going to land the part. Oddly, my inhibitions just faded away and I gave it my all.” It’s exactly what landed her the part opposite Ranveer Singh. The ad was a hit. She’s become known as the Selfie Girl. “My time had come.”

Sivaraman would love to play Catwoman some day.

Make it matter Ad agencies and modelling services came calling. Sivaraman walked for Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi. In 2022, she was cast as athletic, tomboyish Anuja in Sachin Kundalkar’s queer romance, Cobalt Blue, a story of two siblings who both fall in love with the paying guest staying in their house. She give it her all – living in character, adopting a more masculine body language, learning to play hockey. “I needed to speak in a deeper register, move like an athlete, and speak Malayalam,” says Sivaraman. “It taught me how to become someone else when you’re acting.” There’s a pattern to the characters Sivaraman finds herself playing. In the Netflix web series Class (2023), she played wealthy, troubled Suhani Ahuja, who’s drawn to bad company even as she resists her family’s corrupt dealings. In the 2025 Tamil coming-of-age film Bad Girl, she is stubborn, rebellious Ramya, who’s actually just a lover-girl at heart. The film, which was directed by Varsha Bharath, received backlash for showing a young woman making her own choices in love. In one scene, Ramya lashes out at her mother, who’s transferring her to a new school because Ramya was caught having an “affair” with a boy. And yet, later, she realises that her mother was just pushing her to live a better life than her own. “It’s a girl’s girl kind of film. It embraces messiness rather than judging it.” It reminded her of the fights she’d have with her parents when things didn’t go her way, or how she’d chase after relationships even if they were toxic.

Amrita Sher-Gil is India’s best known woman artist. She died in 1941, aged 28. (WIKIPEDIA)