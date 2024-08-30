 Verse-case scenario: See what’s changed with love songs today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Verse-case scenario: See what’s changed with love songs today

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 30, 2024 05:31 AM IST

Do you believe in life after love, after love, after love? As songs about romance fall off the charts, musicians tell us what’s changed and what’s filling the void in our playlists and hearts

Perhaps Cupid hasn’t got the message. But love songs have been changing over the years. Sure, The Heart Wants What It Wants, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, and Nobody Wants to Be Lonely. But music, it seems, might be falling out of love with love.

Fewer songs these days are about commitment, promises and all-forgiving forever after.
Fewer songs these days are about commitment, promises and all-forgiving forever after.
The song Sajni from the movie Laapata Ladies is about the innocence of being in love.
The song Sajni from the movie Laapata Ladies is about the innocence of being in love.
Musician Yohan Marshall is glad that love songs today have more nuance.
Musician Yohan Marshall is glad that love songs today have more nuance.
Flowers, the song which got Miley Cyrus a Grammy, emphasises on the importance of loving oneself. (INSTAGRAM/@MILEYCYRUS)
Flowers, the song which got Miley Cyrus a Grammy, emphasises on the importance of loving oneself. (INSTAGRAM/@MILEYCYRUS)
Musician and singer Nisa Shetty says lyrics today are much more intimate and colloquial.
Musician and singer Nisa Shetty says lyrics today are much more intimate and colloquial.
Hozier’s songs such as Someone New (2015) celebrate the positive aspects of loving anew.
Hozier’s songs such as Someone New (2015) celebrate the positive aspects of loving anew.
Singer Kamakshi Khanna says she’s glad people are recognising how toxic a love song can be.
Singer Kamakshi Khanna says she’s glad people are recognising how toxic a love song can be.
Musician Aronjoy Das’s discography features a lot of love songs.
Musician Aronjoy Das’s discography features a lot of love songs.
Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has noticed that young people today don’t believe in forever love.
Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has noticed that young people today don’t believe in forever love.
Lyricist and writer Amitosh Nagpal says modern love songs are about catchphrases, not heartfelt lyrics.
Lyricist and writer Amitosh Nagpal says modern love songs are about catchphrases, not heartfelt lyrics.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Verse-case scenario: See what’s changed with love songs today
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On