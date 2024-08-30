Verse-case scenario: See what’s changed with love songs today
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 30, 2024 05:31 AM IST
Do you believe in life after love, after love, after love? As songs about romance fall off the charts, musicians tell us what’s changed and what’s filling the void in our playlists and hearts
Perhaps Cupid hasn’t got the message. But love songs have been changing over the years. Sure, The Heart Wants What It Wants, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, and Nobody Wants to Be Lonely. But music, it seems, might be falling out of love with love.