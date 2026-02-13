Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A revival, an arrival

Ferrari’s revived 849 Testarossa (the SF90 replacement) sits at the top of the Italian brand’s regular range. Think of it as a mix of ’70s- and ’80s-inspired design and a modern, potent plug-in hybrid powertrain. You don’t get the outrageous side strakes of the ’80s Testarossa or its 12-cylinder aura, but you do get a sharp, almost concept-car silhouette and plenty of drama. Ferrari’s 849 Testarossa is a mix of ’70s-’80s inspired design and a potent plug-in hybrid powertrain. The twin-tail rear, inspired by Ferrari’s 512 S and 512 M racers, looks stunning and generates 415kg of downforce at 250kph. The front is less theatrical, with a black band across the nose, masking the lights to evoke the old pop-up headlamps. Inside, the 849 is more evolution than revolution. It retains the split-cabin layout from the SF90. But crucially, Ferrari has responded to criticism of its all-haptic steering wheel by reinstating physical buttons for most functions. The aluminium drive selector “gate” has been raised so it’s more in your line of sight.

The standard car leans a little more towards a tourer, with slightly more forgiving seats. The Assetto Fiorano variant is aimed at owners who like to drive on a race track. It packs in more exposed carbon fibre bits and is 30kg lighter. Storage is limited to a shallow front boot and a few small cubbies – enough for an overnight bag or two – typical for a hypercar out on the odd track day, Under the skin, the 849’s plug-in hybrid powertrain pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors: Two on the front axle for all-wheel drive and torque vectoring, and one on the rear axle to assist the engine and harvest energy. The V8 engine is boosted with the biggest turbos yet on a Ferrari, giving it a humongous 830hp. The motors draw from a 7.45kWh battery to add 220hp, taking the system output to a massive 1,050hp, with an electric-only eDrive mode that will quietly get you out of your neighbourhood in the morning.

Compared to the smaller, lighter 296 GTB’s V6 engine, the 849’s V8 is less vocal. But what will matter to Indian owners is the 849’s astonishing ride quality. In its softer “bumpy road” mode, it is much more compliant than you’d expect of a 1,700kg hybrid on 20-inch wheels. And with the nose lift engaged, ground clearance is sufficient for most speedbreakers. The Assetto Fiorano variant of the 849 Testarossa feels like it’s shed its last layer of civility and gone fully track-native. The car feels glued to the tarmac and the best part (for novices like me) is that it never feels nervous. It goads you to fully exploit the full 1050hp.

