Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Green ride, grey area

Copenhagen, with its clean air and green credentials, was a fitting backdrop to drive Mercedes-Benz’s newest electric car, the CLA Electric. Compact, stylish and packed with tech, it’s aimed at buyers who want to go electric without sacrificing luxury or brand cachet. And when it arrives in India by the end of the year, it could be (at around ₹60 lakh) one of the most desirable EVs. The stylish Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric arrives in India by the end of the year.

What makes the CLA Electric special is not just its badge or sleek design, it’s how cleverly it’s been engineered. The platform, designed primarily for electric cars, is also flexible enough for hybrids or petrol engines. That’s a nod to real-world buyer behaviour: Even in developed countries, not everyone’s ready to go fully electric just yet.

The version we drove, the CLA 250+, uses a single electric motor at the rear and an innovative two-speed gearbox, rare for EVs. This helps it achieve an astonishing claimed range of up to 792km. We managed over 730km on a single charge. That’s good enough for a Mumbai-Goa trip.

It’s one of the most aerodynamic cars ever made. Every crease, curve and flush surface, hidden door handle and smooth underbody panel is designed to reduce drag and stretch efficiency. The trade-off? Ground clearance. At just 107mm, the European model is too low for Indian roads. Hopefully, Mercedes will up the clearance on the India-bound models.

Inside, the cabin is minimalist and modern. A wide glass panel stretches across the dashboard which houses two screens: 10.25 inches for the driver and a 14-inch central display. A third passenger-side screen is available for Europe. Given our love for tech, Mercedes would be wise to include that option for India.

There are a few quirks. Adjusting the air-con fan still requires navigating through two steps, something that would’ve been simpler with a fixed icon or button. But the steering-mounted controls, long a sore point in modern Mercs, now offer tactile feedback and feel far more precise. Even the seat adjusters now deliver a reassuring, well-engineered click.

There’s mood lighting in 64 colours, a thumping optional Burmester 3D sound system, and a nifty “frunk” under the bonnet. However, like many EVs, it lacks a spare tyre, something Indian buyers may want to retrofit given our roads.

In the back seat, taller passengers may find legroom tight, and the battery under the floor raises your knees awkwardly — not ideal for long chauffeur-driven journeys. The fixed panoramic glass roof adds a bright, airy feel but could become a heat magnet in the Indian summer. Mercedes claims it offers UV-protection.

On the road, the CLA is smooth, quiet, refined. It’s quick without being wild, and the handling feels confident and balanced. The new brake system feels more natural than in earlier electric Mercs, and regenerative braking (used to charge the battery while slowing down) is now easier to control. Ride quality has also improved, with a much softer edge than the previous petrol CLA.

The CLA Electric isn’t trying to be a Tesla rival or a track monster. Instead, it’s a compact luxury EV that focuses on style, tech, and range. For those who value design, efficiency and a quiet, high-tech cabin, it makes a strong case.

From HT Brunch, August 02, 2025

