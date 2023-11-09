Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Lexus looks to the future

A peek into the future. That’s what the Toyota-owned Lexus offered in the form of two stunning concept cars at the Japan Mobility Show last month. It’s a future that’s all-electric because Lexus hopes to be an EV-only luxury brand by 2025. That’s quite a commitment from a brand that has built its reputation on hybrid tech. But it’s also the logical next step, because hybrids use electric motors in tandem with a traditional combustion engine. Lexus now wants to cross the next frontier by chucking the engine altogether. The LF-ZL is a blueprint of what future all-electric SUVs could be.