News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Lexus looks to the future

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Lexus looks to the future

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Nov 09, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Lexus’s LF-ZC and LF-ZL concept cars are proof that the brand’s all-electric dreams are bigger than we’d realised

A peek into the future. That’s what the Toyota-owned Lexus offered in the form of two stunning concept cars at the Japan Mobility Show last month. It’s a future that’s all-electric because Lexus hopes to be an EV-only luxury brand by 2025. That’s quite a commitment from a brand that has built its reputation on hybrid tech. But it’s also the logical next step, because hybrids use electric motors in tandem with a traditional combustion engine. Lexus now wants to cross the next frontier by chucking the engine altogether.

The LF-ZL is a blueprint of what future all-electric SUVs could be.
The interiors of both the LF-ZC(above) and LF-ZL promise to be tech-laden.
The cabin is a screen fest, with multiple screens spread across the dashboard and a pair of digital pads on either side of the instrument cluster. The passenger gets a huge screen for entertainment and apps.

    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

