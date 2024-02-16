Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe look and a range of frills
Feb 16, 2024 10:16 AM IST
The Range Rover SV isn’t just the best in its segment. It’s like travelling business class without ever leaving the ground
Extravagance, opulence, indulgence, even borderline hedonism. That’s what the Range Rover SV exemplifies. The ultimate variant of the flagship Range Rover comes with every conceivable feature to justify its ₹2.8 crore starting price. It’s the closest thing to a private jet on land. And like most private jets, it’s not the cockpit but the rear seats where the true pampering takes place
