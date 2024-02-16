 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe look and a range of frills - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe look and a range of frills

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe look and a range of frills

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Feb 16, 2024 10:16 AM IST

The Range Rover SV isn’t just the best in its segment. It’s like travelling business class without ever leaving the ground

Extravagance, opulence, indulgence, even borderline hedonism. That’s what the Range Rover SV exemplifies. The ultimate variant of the flagship Range Rover comes with every conceivable feature to justify its 2.8 crore starting price. It’s the closest thing to a private jet on land. And like most private jets, it’s not the cockpit but the rear seats where the true pampering takes place

The SV is commanding and offers a pillow-soft ride. It’s the closest thing to a private jet on land.
The SV is commanding and offers a pillow-soft ride. It’s the closest thing to a private jet on land.
The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine produces a solid 530hp and 750Nm of torque.
The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine produces a solid 530hp and 750Nm of torque.
Bear in mind, is 3.1-metre-long SUV will stick out of most parking slots.
Bear in mind, is 3.1-metre-long SUV will stick out of most parking slots.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On