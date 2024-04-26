Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Purple reign, remixed

There’s a certain no-nonsense air McLarens exude that purists absolutely love. Sure, it doesn’t have the heritage or charisma of Ferrari, but McLaren’s own strong history has powered a string of Formula 1 champions to victory. If Ferrari is the heart and soul of the supercar world, McLaren is the brain and brawn. The McLaren 750S, with its history and tech, is the quintessential sportscar for true blue enthusiasts with a ton of money, Rs. 5.9 crore, to be precise.

The 750S’s Lantana Purple hue will turn heads and drop jaws, especially when the butterfly doors theatrically swing open.