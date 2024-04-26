Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Purple reign, remixed
Apr 26, 2024 09:12 AM IST
McLaren 750S is the last of its kind, an old-school supercar that delivers on speed, performance and functional style
There’s a certain no-nonsense air McLarens exude that purists absolutely love. Sure, it doesn’t have the heritage or charisma of Ferrari, but McLaren’s own strong history has powered a string of Formula 1 champions to victory. If Ferrari is the heart and soul of the supercar world, McLaren is the brain and brawn. The McLaren 750S, with its history and tech, is the quintessential sportscar for true blue enthusiasts with a ton of money, Rs. 5.9 crore, to be precise.
