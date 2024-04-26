 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Purple reign, remixed - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Purple reign, remixed

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Apr 26, 2024 09:12 AM IST

McLaren 750S is the last of its kind, an old-school supercar that delivers on speed, performance and functional style

There’s a certain no-nonsense air McLarens exude that purists absolutely love. Sure, it doesn’t have the heritage or charisma of Ferrari, but McLaren’s own strong history has powered a string of Formula 1 champions to victory. If Ferrari is the heart and soul of the supercar world, McLaren is the brain and brawn. The McLaren 750S, with its history and tech, is the quintessential sportscar for true blue enthusiasts with a ton of money, Rs. 5.9 crore, to be precise.

The 750S’s Lantana Purple hue will turn heads and drop jaws, especially when the butterfly doors theatrically swing open.
The 750S's Lantana Purple hue will turn heads and drop jaws, especially when the butterfly doors theatrically swing open.
McLaren has built the 750S to be as fast as possible. No big spoilers or unnecessary appendages.
McLaren has built the 750S to be as fast as possible. No big spoilers or unnecessary appendages.
The 750S’s vertical touchscreen is loaded with features such as Apple Car Play and a 360-degree camera.
The 750S's vertical touchscreen is loaded with features such as Apple Car Play and a 360-degree camera.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Purple reign, remixed
