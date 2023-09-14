News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The new power move

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The new power move

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Sep 14, 2023 08:58 PM IST

With sustainable materials, bio-engineered elements, tonnes of LED lights and a range of 750 km, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is the future

The IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich was all about EVs and more EVs. Car manufacturers are in a race against the calendar which marks 2035 as the last year that cars with a combustion engine can be sold in Europe. After 2035, all cars have to be purely electric. For the automotive industry structured around long lead times and product lifecycles that can stretch for a decade, this deadline is in effect just around the corner.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class echoes its sustainable stylishness.
The Concept CLA class is from a new range of compact all-electric Mercs.
LEDs are a common visual signature for EVs to underscore their futuristic image, and Mercedes’s designers gone to town with them. One LED band runs along the nose. One is at the rear. The sides too have LED strips in the fenders. LEDs of the iconic three-pointed star have been incorporated into various parts of the car. The massive grille is particularly distinctive, with an illuminated Mercedes emblem at the centre with tiny stars surrounding it. The headlights too are designed to look like the Mercedes star and the panoramic sunroof has its sprinkling of stars embedded into the glass.

Buckle up for the future. It’s coming to a showroom near you.
The Concept CLA also previews the next-generation electric-drive technology, offering a range of more than 750km and, if you’ve got a spare 15 minutes, fast charging for 400 kilometers more. That’s faster than a coffee break! It’s bi-directional charging capability means this Merc EV is practically a personal power station. Need to juice up your laptop (V2A)? It’s got you covered. Power outage at home (V2H)? Just run the lights using the car’s V2H interface. Want to give back to the grid (V2G)? Yep, it can do that too.

    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

