Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Want a sleek peek?

BMW pulled the covers off the all-new iX3 at this month’s Munich Motor Show. And while it may seem like just another electric SUV, it’s anything but. This is the first of a new generation of models built on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, which will underpin six electric cars in the coming years. For BMW, it’s the start of a new chapter, one that blends cutting-edge technology with a welcome return to classic design values. BMW pulled the covers off the all-new iX3 at this month’s Munich Motor Show. (FABIAN KIRCHBAUER PHOTOGRAPHY)

That last bit is important. In recent years, BMW’s styling has often divided opinion. Their oversized grilles and bold flourishes haven’t always gone down well. The iX3 is different. Its slimmer, upright kidney grilles and clean, sculpted lines hark back to BMW’s elegant sedans of the 1960s and ’70s.

The iX3 is also slightly longer and lower than today’s petrol-powered X3, which helps give it a sleeker profile, while opening up a little extra space inside. It has presence, but not bulk—a balance many SUVs struggle to achieve. At the rear, razor-sharp LED taillights stretch across the width, tying the whole look together.

The cabin is cleaner, lighter and more minimal, with BMW’s Panoramic Vision display taking centre stage. (ENES KUCEVIC PHOTOGRAPHY)

BMW has always built cars that are fun to drive, and the iX3 doesn’t break with tradition. Two electric motors send the SUV from 0–100kph in under five seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 210kph, which is more than enough for everyday use.

Just as important is how far it can go on a single charge. BMW says the iX3 will manage close to 805km in ideal conditions, putting it among the longest-range electric SUVs on the market. Clever aerodynamics and specially developed tyres play their part here, helping the iX3 travel farther between stops.

And when it does need a charge, the iX3’s battery can go from nearly empty to 80% in just over 20 minutes. Even a quick 10-minute top-up could add more than 300km of range — enough to make long journeys feel less daunting.

Inside, the iX3 cabin is cleaner, lighter and more minimal, with BMW’s Panoramic Vision display taking centre stage. Instead of a traditional instrument panel, information is projected across the base of the windscreen, right in the driver’s line of sight. A large central touchscreen handles entertainment and navigation, but the layout has been designed to feel intuitive rather than overwhelming.

The iX3 is slightly longer and lower than the petrol-powered X3, which gives it a little extra space inside. (FABIAN KIRCHBAUER PHOTOGRAPHY)

Many of the fabrics and materials are recycled, yet the cabin still feels solid and premium. There’s a glass roof but we are not sure how well it can keep out Indian summer heat. The slightly stretched wheelbase means rear-seat passengers get plenty of room. Boot space is generous too, with a handy ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

Indian buyers will have to be patient. BMW plans to bring the iX3 here only in the first half of 2027. There’s talk of offering it in a longer-wheelbase version, which is a smart move aimed at families who like to be driven as much as they like to drive.

The iX3 sets the tone for BMW’s future: Confident, forward-looking, but still rooted in the qualities that made the brand desirable in the first place.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2025

