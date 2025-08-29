Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Your space or mine?

On Indian roads, sometimes you just need space. Lots of it. That’s where the Citroën e-SpaceTourer comes in. The giant electric people-mover from France might soon find its way to India, thanks to a new trade agreement that lowers import duties on UK-built cars (variants of this model are built in the UK). The Citroën e-SpaceTourer is designed to carry lots of people, and do it comfortably.

I drove e-SpaceTourer in France to see if this van-with-windows has what it takes to win hearts (and hotel fleets) here. Let’s be clear: The e-SpaceTourer doesn’t try to be pretty. At more than five metres long, it’s a rectangular box on wheels. But that’s the point. It is all about function over form. While SUVs flaunt their curves and chrome, this Citroën is refreshingly honest about what it is: A vehicle designed to carry lots of people, and do it comfortably.

It might be what India needs. Between the family-friendly Toyota Innova and the much bigger Force Urbania bus, there’s not much choice. The e-SpaceTourer offers six-to-nine seats in different layouts.

The French car is spacious on the inside, but won’t win any beauty contests.

Step inside and you’ll quickly see the appeal. Unlike most MPVs, in which the third row is a squeeze, here it’s just as spacious and comfortable as the middle row. You can even have captain’s chairs right at the back, the kind you’d happily sink into on a long drive.

Flexibility is the name of the game with the e-SpaceTourer. The seats slide, fold, or can be removed entirely, opening up an astonishing 4,000 litres of space. Imagine a weekend getaway with friends, a wedding party, or a hotel airport shuttle. That’s exactly where it might work.

The cabin is fuss-free. There’s a small touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plenty of charging ports, and even the option of massager seats. Luxury? Not quite. Practical and comfortable? Absolutely.

On the move, the e-SpaceTourer is surprisingly easy to handle. You sit high up with a commanding view, the steering is light, and the electric motor gives an instant, quiet shove when you need it. No engine sound, no vibrations. Just a calm, effortless glide.

Performance isn’t the headline here. What matters more is how stress-free it feels to drive, even on narrow French country roads. The official range is 348km, fine for daily runs and city commutes, though you’d need to plan ahead for longer journeys.

Citroën has always been known for comfort, and the e-SpaceTourer doesn’t disappoint. The ride soaks up bumps nicely. But with a heavy battery pack under the floor, rougher roads can unsettle it, and body roll is noticeable if you’re hustling it around corners. Not that anyone will. This is a van made for cruising, not carving corners.

So, should Citroën bring it here? Absolutely. This is tailor-made for hotels, resorts, and premium-fleet operators who want to move guests in style without breaking into luxury-van territory.

The big question is price. If Citroën can position it below ₹50 lakh, it could become a smart, sensible choice. It won’t win beauty contests, but it isn’t trying to. In a country where SUVs do well, this big-hearted van could be just the left-field choice India didn’t know it needed.

From HT Brunch, August 30, 2025

