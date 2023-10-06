Can you spot the hidden number in the puzzle? Only a few people with high IQs can!

If you like puzzles and brain teasers, you will enjoy this challenge to test your eyesight.

Can You Find It Before Your Eyes Get Dizzy?

There is a number hidden in the picture below. Can you find it?

The attached picture is a colourful illustration that can make you feel a bit dizzy. The number is not easy to see, because it blends in with the background. Only a few people with high IQs can spot it quickly. Can you be one of them?

Can you find the hidden number?

Upon initial inspection, it may seem improbable that a three-digit number has been concealed within the image. Spotting it proves to be quite a challenging task, and the vivid colours in the picture do not simplify matters.

Find the number (Facebook, puzzlesbraindotcom)

Nevertheless, the riddle's creator proposes three possible options: 307, 591, or 537.

The post generated numerous comments on Facebook, yet most of them contained inaccurate responses.

One netizen even quipped, "How can I find the number if it's hidden?"

Indeed, the number is concealed, but it is not beyond discovery. All it requires is a moment of focused attention, concentration, and... voilà! Number found!

Ready to give it a try? Let's dive in.

Can you identify the hidden number in the image?

Within this riddle, the challenge lies in locating the hidden number and correctly deciphering it. While many internet users managed to spot it quickly, accurately identifying the correct number proved to be a bit tricky. If you're still on the hunt, a helpful hint awaits below.

Direct your gaze to the right side. Does it become visible now?

If not, here's another suggestion: you'll find the number nestled in the lower-right corner. Your next task is to determine which sequence of digits forms the image within this colorful puzzle.

The right answer is 591. Were you able to pinpoint this number?

Internet users enjoy visual puzzles that challenge them to identify elements that don't quite fit in with the rest. What type of puzzles do you find most appealing?

