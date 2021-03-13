Deepika Padukone adds chic twist to 70's wide-legged pants with 25k bodysuit

Bringing the 70's fashion back with flared bell-bottoms and bodycon tops is Deepika Padukone with her latest sartorial picks. In the recent past, Deepika has been donning a lot of wide-legged pants and adding a modern twist to them. The style icon, who has walked on some of the most prominent red carpets and made headlines, knows how to slay the street style as well.

For her recent dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone, the Padmaavat actor opted to wear a bodysuit. The marigold-coloured piece stood out as unlike any other bodysuits, this one was modelled after polo shirts and that is why it featured a collar along with buttons till mid-torso. The bodysuit also had ribbed details and it accentuated the enviable curves of the actor. Deepika styled it with a pair of light blue wide-legged denims.

To accessorise her ensemble, the actor was seen wearing a delicate pair of gold hoop earrings and carrying a side sling black leather bag by the brand Louis Vuitton. She was also seen wearing a pair of white chunky sneakers. Deepika completed the casual look by tying her hair in low bun and opting for minimal makeup which included subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of bronzer.

Deepika Padukone in Bandra (Varinder Chawla)

The bodysuit that Deepika wore for her dinner date was from the A.L.C. x Petra Flannery Dia collection. Though the bodysuit is not available on the official website anymore, you can still buy it from other places like net-a-porter. It is worth ₹25,441 (USD 350).

The bodysuit is worth ₹25k (net-a-porter.com)

Deepika has lately become the icon for such casual looks and has been inspiring us to add more colours to our wardrobe as the summer is approaching.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film 83 sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming projects also include Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also has Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

