10 Cotton kurtas under 999 you'll wear every week; Ideal picks for work, festivals and more

Nothing earns its place in my wardrobe quite like a good cotton kurta. It's breathable enough for humid commutes, comfortable for long workdays, and easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. Whether you're heading to the office, running errands or simply looking for an outfit that feels as good as it looks, cotton kurtas are the kind of wardrobe staples you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat.

10 Cotton kurtas under ₹999 you'll wear every week (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The best part? You don't have to spend a fortune to find well-made styles. From timeless solids to floral prints and office-ready silhouettes, here are 10 cotton kurtas under ₹999 that deserve a spot in your everyday rotation.

10 Cotton kurtas for women

A classic straight-fit cotton kurta never goes out of style, and this one from Max proves why. The clean silhouette makes it incredibly versatile, allowing you to pair it with leggings, cigarette pants or even denims. The breathable cotton fabric keeps you comfortable throughout the day, while the minimal design makes accessorising effortless.

Why you'll love it: A timeless everyday staple that transitions seamlessly from office to weekend outings.

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If your wardrobe needs a little colour, this floral A-line kurta is worth considering. The flattering cut offers plenty of movement, while the delicate floral print adds freshness without feeling overwhelming. It's feminine, easy to wear and perfect for warm weather.

Why you'll love it: Comfortable enough for daily wear yet pretty enough for brunches and casual gatherings.

Printed kurtis are everyday heroes because they instantly make an outfit feel more put together. This stitched cotton design features comfortable fabric and easy styling, making it ideal for office wear, college or everyday errands.

Why you'll love it: Lightweight, fuss-free and easy to pair with almost any bottom.

This straight-fit printed kurta strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and style. The cotton fabric feels breathable, while the subtle print keeps it interesting without becoming too loud. It's the kind of piece you'll wear repeatedly throughout the week.

Why you'll love it: Great for everyday office dressing with minimal styling effort.

Every wardrobe needs a solid-coloured kurta that can be styled in multiple ways. Whether paired with printed dupattas, statement jewellery or contrasting bottoms, this straight cotton kurta acts like a blank canvas for countless looks.

Why you'll love it: Endless styling possibilities and a clean, polished appearance.

Sometimes it's the practical details that make all the difference. This long cotton kurta comes with two functional pockets;a feature that's surprisingly hard to find in ethnic wear. The relaxed straight silhouette and breathable cotton make it an excellent everyday choice.

Why you'll love it: Comfortable, minimal and yes, it has pockets.

Geometric prints bring a contemporary edge to traditional silhouettes. This soft cotton kurta feels equally suitable for office meetings and casual lunches, thanks to its understated print and easy fit.

Why you'll love it: Modern prints make it look stylish without trying too hard.

Another dependable option from Max, this regular-fit kurta focuses on comfort and everyday wearability. The cotton fabric feels breathable against the skin, while the simple silhouette makes it suitable for almost every occasion.

Why you'll love it: A reliable everyday essential you'll keep reaching for.

If you enjoy building a capsule wardrobe, another solid cotton kurta is never a bad investment. This design offers clean lines, comfortable fabric and enough versatility to be styled differently every time you wear it.

Why you'll love it: Dress it up with jewellery or keep it minimal; either way, it works.

While technically made from rayon rather than pure cotton, this Lucknowi chikankari kurta deserves a mention for anyone who loves traditional embroidery. The delicate chikankari work instantly elevates the outfit, making it suitable for festive lunches, office celebrations or family gatherings while remaining lightweight and comfortable.

Why you'll love it: Classic chikankari detailing adds timeless elegance without feeling overly dressy.

How to style cotton kurtas

Pair solid kurtas with printed dupattas for an instantly elevated look.

Swap leggings for straight pants or palazzos for a more contemporary silhouette.

Add oxidised jewellery for a traditional touch or keep accessories minimal for work.

Wear comfortable kolhapuris, juttis or white sneakers depending on the occasion.

Layer with a lightweight cotton stole during cooler evenings.

Cotton kurtas continue to be one of the smartest investments for Indian wardrobes. Comfortable, breathable and endlessly versatile, they're pieces you'll genuinely wear week after week, especially when you can pick them up for under ₹999. Whether your style leans minimal, printed or traditional, there's something in this list that will quickly become your next everyday favourite.

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cotton kurtas: FAQs Why are cotton kurtas ideal for everyday wear? Cotton kurtas are lightweight, breathable and comfortable, making them perfect for long office hours, daily errands and India's warm weather.

What should I look for when buying a cotton kurta? Focus on breathable fabric, a flattering fit, versatile colours or prints, good stitching and practical details like pockets for maximum wearability.

Are cotton kurtas suitable for festive occasions? Yes. Choose embroidered or chikankari styles and accessorise with a statement dupatta, jhumkas and juttis to instantly make them festive-ready.

How can I style a cotton kurta for work? Pair it with straight pants or cigarette trousers, minimal jewellery, a structured tote and comfortable flats or loafers for a polished office look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.