Meet 19-year-old Indian model and engineering student from Mumbai who walked the ramp at Dior's Paris fashion show

Making a college summer break truly count takes on a whole new meaning for Yug Sanjay Devalia. The 19-year-old mechanical engineering student from Borivali, Mumbai, has just made history by making his international runway debut at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris. Also read | India to Italy, the desi models that took Milan Fashion Week 2026 by storm

From Borivali to the Paris runway

19-year-old Yug Sanjay Devalia a student from Mumbai's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, just made his international runway debut for Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 in Paris. (Instagram/ yugdevalia)

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In a June 26 interview with The Nod Mag, Yug reflected on his whirlwind transformation from a student at Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering to a high-fashion model walking for one of the world's most prestigious luxury houses. Alongside fellow model Aryan Prakash, Yug stands out as one of the few male Indian models ever selected to walk the runway for the French brand.

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'I've always been more artistic than academic'

{{^usCountry}} For Yug, the journey into the upper echelons of global fashion began only recently. While he is prepared to enter his third year of mechanical engineering upon returning to India, his passions have always leaned toward the creative arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Yug, the journey into the upper echelons of global fashion began only recently. While he is prepared to enter his third year of mechanical engineering upon returning to India, his passions have always leaned toward the creative arts. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “To be one of the first Indian male models to walk for Dior menswear feels like a piece of history... I've always been more artistic than academic. Even in school I was always sketching, drawing I would see images on my phone from websites like Amazon or Flipkart, the catalogues, and think: what if I wanted to be one of those faces?”

Yug’s big break came down to perfect timing and a helpful cousin, who happened to be friends with 28Models founder Showin Bishop. Yug shared that when Showin came to Mumbai to scout talent, the cousin passed along his portfolio; a mere fortnight later, the young student was on the Dior runway.

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But it wasn't just luck — Yug had put in the groundwork back home, spending a month and a half learning the technicalities of modelling and runway walking from Sahil Singh at Mumbai's Vision Vogue Academy. Also read | Bhavitha Mandava creates history, becomes the first Indian model to be named Chanel house ambassador

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Stepping into the spotlight

Show day demanded an exceptionally early start, disrupting Yug's routine. Unaccustomed to early mornings, he shared that woke up at 3:30 am for a 5:00 am call time and relied on coffee rather than his customary Gujarati milky tea.

Dressed in a checked, cropped jacket, a matching shirt, and tailored pants, his initial anxiety quickly gave way to a calm focus the moment he stepped into the spotlight. Though the day passed in a flash, the experience reshaped his view of the fashion industry. Behind the scenes, Yug realised that success relies on deep patience and immense collaboration among a large team.

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Family support and future goals

Back home in Borivali, Yug’s family — including his mother, father (an interior designer), sister, and grandmother — watched his rapid ascension with a mix of awe and immense pride. He said, "They were very excited, of course, and it took them a while to process why I was going to Paris for a fashion show. Initially, when I started exploring modelling, they were worried; they know it’s difficult to break into the industry. But, of course, they trusted me and I trust them. Now they’re so proud."

While he enjoys exploring Paris, hanging out with other Indian models, and 'taking in all the clean air and peace' at night near the Eiffel Tower, Yug already has his eyes set on what comes after graduation: "Right now I’m on holiday from college. I’m studying Mechanical Engineering and I’ll be starting my third year at Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering once I go back. Once I graduate, I’m going to completely focus on modelling."

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As for what's next on his runway wishlist? Prada is at the top of his list. However, he'd jump at the chance to walk for Dior again, admitting he developed a soft spot for the stylish purse he got to carry down the runway.