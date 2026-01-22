India to Italy, the desi models that took Milan Fashion Week 2026 by storm

Soham Thakur

Soham Thakur walked for DSquared2 at Milan Fashion Week. Sharing grabs for the gram, he wrote, “Made my ICONIC debut at the Milan Fashion Week with the coolest brand possible, @dsquared2 . thank you dean and dan for being cheerful throughout the process...Above all i wanna thank Hanuman Ji for blessing me with the best parents in the world. Mumma @vibhhutithaakur and Papa you both are the best thing that happened in my life. Also i want to thank The LEGENDARY OSHO for unknowingly calming me down in stressful times with his wisdom (osho rocks). Jai Bajrangbali.”