India to Italy, the desi models that took Milan Fashion Week 2026 by storm
Indian faces were a common but culturally significant recurrence at the Milan Fashion Week 2026. These are the ones that made a splash
India went global way back.
But it does feel great to clock some representation in an unmissable font. Bhavita Mandava's ever-rolling moment as the first ever Indian model to open Chanel Metiers dart 2026 show, is motivation enough to roll a mini red carpet out for Indian names that were the moment on the runway at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week 2026.
Naman Narnolia
Based out of New York Naman Narnolia walked for Ralph Lauren's F/W'26 show at Milan Fashion Week this year. Sharing grabs from the runway, he wrote, “23 years later, Ralph Lauren did it’s mens show again. So grateful and honoured to be a part of the @ralphlauren team again!❤️Some feelings are hard to put into words.”
Based out of New York - but "probably at some airport taking a nap" - Naman stands tall at 6'2'' and carries a portfolio boasting names like Hermes, Dunhill, Eleventy, Tod Snyder and some more Ralph Lauren, in recent years.
Soham Thakur
Soham Thakur walked for DSquared2 at Milan Fashion Week. Sharing grabs for the gram, he wrote, “Made my ICONIC debut at the Milan Fashion Week with the coolest brand possible, @dsquared2 . thank you dean and dan for being cheerful throughout the process...Above all i wanna thank Hanuman Ji for blessing me with the best parents in the world. Mumma @vibhhutithaakur and Papa you both are the best thing that happened in my life. Also i want to thank The LEGENDARY OSHO for unknowingly calming me down in stressful times with his wisdom (osho rocks). Jai Bajrangbali.”
Evidently spiritual, and standing tall at 6'1.5'', Soham started his modeling career in Mumbai and has previously walked for Vivienne Westwood.
Taino Lakota Uppal
British-Indian, and also the first Indian model to debut for Versace SS'23, Taino walked for Ralph Lauren this year at Milan Fashion Week. A crisp IG tribute followed, reading, "Truly grateful to be able to be a part of such an amazing show, big love to everyone involved x".
Having worked with agencies across Hamburg, London, Milan and Paris, Taino's recent portfolio picks boast of names like Moncler Grenoble, Cartier, Mains, John Varvatos and Isaia.
Neil Varel
Neil Varel walked for the Rowen Rose FW 26/27 line at Milan Fashion Week, his Instagram carousel reading, "One of the prettiest venues I’ve walked so far. thankyou @emmarowenrose ❤️ for having me - and everyone involved 🫶🏽 such an experience. Feels good to be back on the runway 🤍".
Mumbai-bred and based out of New York, Neil has worked with agencies across Mumbai, Tokyo, Hamburg, Coopenhagen, Barcelona, London, Milan and New York. His portfolio carries brands like Giorgio Armani, Uniqlo and Sergio Hudson.
Jainil Nawariya
Towering at 6'3'' with a jawline that could kill, Jainil Nawariya walked for Domenico Orefice at Milan Fashion Week. Based out of Paris, Jainil has worked with agencies across Mumbai, Barcelona, Athens, London, Milan and Paris. His portfolio picks span names like Pierre-Louis Mascia, Jacob Cohen, Louis Vuitton, Dhruv Kapoor, Children of the Discordance and Giorgio Armani to name a few.
Shubham Vaidkar
Shubham Vaidkar has been a hot favourite for Giorgio Armani, walking for the Italian luxury house across 2024, 2025 and now 2026. Sharing grabs, Shubham's IG update read, "Always an honour, Always grateful for the experience Thankyou so much @gerelovesa @manuelscrima 🙏🏻❤️".
Based out of Milan, Shubham has worked with agencies across Copenhagen, Berlin, Barcelona, Milan, Paris and New York.
Om Sonawane
Om Sonawane believes "making heads turn" is his full time job - based out of Mumbai and having worked with agencies across Madrid, Berlin, London and Milan, Om has notably walked for the Vivienne Westwood Gateway of India show last year. Other brands on his portfolio span Issey Miyake, Mordecai and PDF to name a few. For Milan Fashion Week, Om walked for Saul Nash.
Chenna Reddy
Based out of New Delhi and having kickstarted his modeling career from Mumbai, Chenna Reddy walked for Shinyakozuka at Milan Fashion Week.
His portfolio spans work with agencies across London, Milan and Paris, with the Vivienne Westwood Gateway of India Show with brands like AMI and Kartik Research making for some key highlights.
