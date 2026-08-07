When it comes to running shoes, cushioning is one feature I never compromise on. Whether you're training for your first 5K, squeezing in a quick morning jog, or simply spending long hours on your feet, a well-cushioned pair can make all the difference. Good cushioning helps absorb impact, reduces stress on your knees and ankles, and makes every stride feel noticeably smoother. With Amazon's Great Freedom Sale live, this is the best time to shop for shoes.

5 Cushioned running shoes worth considering If comfort is your priority; best picks during Amazon Sale (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

That said, more cushioning doesn't always mean better. The ideal pair depends on how you run, where you run, and how often you'll wear them. After looking through some of the most popular options available online, these are five cushioned running shoes that stand out for comfort, everyday usability, and overall value.

Best running shoes on sale

The Nike Revolution 7 is one of the strongest entry-level running shoes if comfort tops your priority list. The soft foam cushioning absorbs impact well, making it suitable for beginners who are easing into regular runs or brisk walks. Despite the cushioning, the shoe remains lightweight, so your feet don't feel weighed down after longer sessions.

The breathable upper improves airflow, while the clean, versatile design means you'll probably end up wearing these beyond your workouts too.

Best for: Beginner runners, daily walks, gym sessions and casual wear.

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Not everyone needs a dedicated performance running shoe. If your routine includes light jogging, walking and everyday errands, the Ruben 3.0 strikes a nice balance between comfort and versatility. The cushioned sole feels comfortable for shorter runs, while the understated design makes it easy to pair with everyday outfits.

Think of this as an all-rounder rather than a marathon shoe.

Best for: Casual runners, college, commuting and everyday movement.

Campus has become a reliable choice for affordable sports footwear, and the Refresh Pro continues that trend. The cushioning is balanced—not overly soft, yet comfortable enough for daily use. Its lightweight construction also helps reduce fatigue during longer periods of walking or standing.

If you're shopping on a budget but still want a dependable running shoe, this pair offers impressive value.

Best for: Beginners, students, walking, light jogging and daily wear.

Although designed as a sports shoe, the Reebok Courtflex works particularly well for treadmill runs and gym workouts. The sole feels stable underfoot, while the cushioning offers decent shock absorption during controlled indoor runs. The non-marking outsole also provides reliable grip across gym flooring.

If your workouts involve strength training alongside cardio, this pair offers good versatility.

Best for: Gym sessions, treadmill running and indoor training.

The Campus Jive focuses on lightweight comfort without stretching your budget. Its cushioned midsole feels soft enough for everyday runs, while the breathable upper keeps your feet comfortable during humid weather. The sporty design also makes it suitable for college, travel and casual outfits when you're not exercising.

It's a practical choice for anyone looking for a comfortable everyday running shoe that doesn't feel overly technical.

Best for: Everyday runs, walking, travel and casual wear.

The right running shoe should support your feet rather than distract you from your workout. If maximum cushioning is your priority, the Nike Revolution 7 remains my top recommendation for beginners thanks to its excellent balance of comfort, lightweight construction and versatility. If you're working within a tighter budget, both Campus Refresh Pro and Campus Jive deliver impressive everyday comfort without a premium price tag.

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Running shoes: FAQs Why is cushioning important in running shoes? Cushioning absorbs impact while running, helping reduce stress on your feet, ankles and knees. It also makes longer runs and daily walks more comfortable.

Are budget running shoes good enough for regular jogging? Absolutely. Shoes like the Campus Refresh Pro and Campus Jive provide sufficient cushioning and comfort for beginners and recreational runners.

Can cushioned running shoes be worn every day? Yes. Many cushioned running shoes are versatile enough for walking, commuting, gym workouts and everyday casual wear.

Which running shoe is best for beginners? The Nike Revolution 7 is an excellent beginner-friendly option thanks to its lightweight feel, soft cushioning and breathable upper.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.