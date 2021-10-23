5 ethnic looks of birthday girl Malaika Arora that prove she is a style icon

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is a style icon, and there's no denying that. From bespoke lehenga sets and embroidered sarees to red-carpet-worthy gowns, there's nothing that the star cannot wear. As the actor celebrates her 48th birthday today, October 23, we decided to look at her recent ethnic ensembles that should be on every fashionistas list.

THE BRIDAL LOOK

Malaika walked the ramp for Annu's Creation at 2021 Lakme Fashion Week, giving the fashion world one of the most stunning traditional bridal looks of the season. The 48-year-old star slipped into a heavily embroidered lehenga as she turned showstopper for designer Annu Patel. The set featured a plunging neck backless blouse with a crimson red lehenga and zari dupatta accessorised with matha patti, choker necklace and bangles. Brides-to-be, do take notes!

THE SEQUINNED WONDER

Malaika Arora left the audience swooning on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in a signature sequinned saree from designer Manish Malhotra's latest ethnic wear collection. The ivory drape came adorned with gold and green sequins and teamed with a champagne green blouse. Malaika accessorised the modern-esque saree with an emerald necklace, rings and bracelets.

THE GOLD NUMBER

Another Manish Malhotra creation and another standout look. Malaika proved sequins are an evergreen look with her heavily embroidered saree from the designer's label. She wore a backless sequinned bralette with a champagne gold saree adorned with patterned embellishments. The diva wore the six yards with a quirky necklace and emerald rings.

THE STATEMENT SAREE

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika wore this statement saree from designer Amit Aggarwal's label for Armaan Jain's wedding to Anissa Malhotra. She attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. For the occasion, Malaika draped herself in a sensuous burnt orange number featuring a pre-draped embellished pallu, front thigh-high slit, and a plunging neck embellished blouse. She teamed the look with a gorgeous necklace and orange strappy pumps.

THE TEAL STRIPE SKIRT SET

Malaika is a picture of an ethereal goddess in this teal embroidered ensemble featuring a bralette, skirt and dupatta. The gold linear embroidered blouse with barely-there straps looked bespoke teamed with the double thigh-high slit striped skirt. She teamed it with an embroidered cape dupatta, messy bun and minimal make-up.

Which is your favourite Malaika Arora look?

