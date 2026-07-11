7 lightweight and non-sticky sunscreens that are perfect for monsoon weather

The arrival of the monsoon brings huge relief from scorching summer temperatures, but it also introduces a new skincare challenge: excessive humidity. While many people assume sunscreen is unnecessary on cloudy or rainy days, harmful UV rays can still penetrate cloud cover and damage the skin. At the same time, heavy creams and greasy formulations can feel uncomfortable in humid weather, leading to clogged pores, breakouts, and an unwanted sticky sensation. That is why you need a lightweight sunscreen, which is ideal to beat the monsoon blues. These sunscreens are non-comedogenic, sweat-resistant, and provide broad-spectrum protection without leaving a greasy residue.

7 lightweight and non-sticky sunscreens (Unsplash)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Which sunscreen is best for the monsoon season?

UV rays still penetrate clouds, so sunscreen remains important even on rainy days. As humidity can make heavy creams feel greasy, for the monsoon season, the best sunscreen is usually a lightweight, gel-based, non-sticky SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen. In fact, aqua-gel formulas tend to be more comfortable.

Here are seven sunscreens that help protect your skin while keeping monsoon stickiness at bay.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a lightweight In-Vivo certified (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen designed for daily use. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin hydrated with hyaluronic acid. The gel texture absorbs quickly, feels non-greasy, and leaves no white cast. It also contains Vitamin E for additional antioxidant support. This sunscreen is suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, works well under makeup, and is comfortable to wear even in humid weather.

Reasons to Buy Lightweight aqua-gel texture No white cast Hydrating formula Suitable for oily skin SPF 50 PA++++ protection Reasons to Avoid May feel slightly shiny on very oily skin Pump packaging can make it hard to use the last product Not water-resistant for prolonged outdoor activities

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise this sunscreen for its lightweight texture and quick absorption. Many users with oily and combination skin appreciate that it does not feel greasy and leaves no visible white cast. Several reviewers mention that it works well under makeup and provides a fresh, hydrated finish. Some users, however, feel that reapplication is needed during long outdoor exposure and a few mention issues with the packaging near the end of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen combines broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ sun protection with skin-brightening ingredients. Enriched with Vitamin C and turmeric, this In-Vivo certified (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen helps protect the skin from sun damage while promoting a natural glow. The formula is designed to blend easily without leaving a white cast and is suitable for everyday use. It works well for people looking for sun protection along with mild brightening benefits. The lightweight texture makes it suitable for regular wear throughout the year, especially during the monsoon.

Specifications Vitamin C for glow enhancement SPF 50 PA++++ protection Reasons to Buy Easy-to-blend texture Vitamin C for glow enhancement No noticeable white cast Suitable for daily use Reasons to Avoid Contains fragrance that may not suit sensitive skin Glow finish may feel dewy for oily skin users Brightening results vary among users

Customer Reviews

Many customers appreciate the sunscreen’s lightweight texture and natural glow effect. Customers frequently mention that it spreads easily and works well as part of a daily skincare routine. Users looking for brightening benefits enjoy the inclusion of Vitamin C. However, some reviewers with oily skin report it can appear slightly shiny in humid weather, while users with sensitive skin occasionally mention fragrance concerns.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun is a Korean sunscreen known for its moisturising cream-like texture. It contains 30% rice extract and probiotics that help nourish and support the skin barrier while providing SPF 50+ PA++++ protection. The sunscreen blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast and gives the skin a healthy, natural glow. Its lightweight formula feels more like a moisturiser than a traditional sunscreen, making it ideal for daily use on dry or normal skin.

Reasons to Buy Nourishing rice extract and probiotics No white cast Comfortable moisturiser-like texture Excellent for dry and normal skin High UV protection Reasons to Avoid May feel too dewy for very oily skin Premium pricing Not highly sweat-resistant

Customer Reviews

Customers consistently praise the sunscreen for its elegant texture and invisible finish. Many users describe it as feeling like a lightweight moisturiser rather than sunscreen. Dry and sensitive skin users particularly enjoy the hydration and skin-soothing benefits. Some people with oily skin find the finish a little too dewy in hot, humid weather, especially during the monsoon.

ClayCo. Ultralight Fluid Sunscreen is a lightweight fluid sunscreen formulated with advanced UV filters for broad-spectrum protection. It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and postbiotics to support hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe sensitivity. The formula is designed to leave an invisible finish without stickiness or white cast. It is suitable for all skin types and performs well under makeup. The fluid texture spreads easily and provides comfortable wear even during long days outdoors.

Reasons to Buy Very lightweight fluid texture Contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid Invisible finish Barrier-supporting ingredients No white cast Reasons to Avoid Premium price Contains fragrance Limited availability compared to major brands

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently appreciate the fluid texture and lightweight feel. Many reviewers mention that the sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving residue. Customers also like the non-greasy finish and how comfortably it layers under makeup. Some users feel the product is slightly expensive compared to similar options, while a few mention that fragrance-sensitive individuals may prefer fragrance-free alternatives.

UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is a mineral-based sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum protection while helping to even out skin tone. The tinted formula helps reduce white cast and can replace light makeup for everyday wear. It is suitable for sensitive skin and offers a matte finish that helps control excess shine. The sunscreen is often preferred by users seeking mineral protection, cosmetic coverage, and visible-light protection.

Reasons to Buy Mineral sunscreen Tinted finish helps cover minor imperfections Suitable for sensitive skin Matte appearance No white cast Reasons to Avoid Tint may not suit all skin tones Can feel slightly heavy on oily skin Limited shade flexibility

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate the smooth application and natural-looking tint. Many users enjoy using it as a substitute for light foundation on busy days. Users with sensitive skin often report good tolerance. Some reviewers note that the tint may appear slightly lighter or darker depending on skin tone, and a few find it thicker than gel-based sunscreens.

Fixderma Shadow Mineral Sunscreen is a 100% mineral sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for broad-spectrum UV protection. It is designed for sensitive, acne-prone, and post-procedure skin. The formula is lightweight, non-comedogenic, and includes soothing bisabolol to calm irritation. It provides reliable daily protection without clogging pores and is suitable for users who prefer mineral-based sun care products.

Reasons to Buy 100% mineral sunscreen Suitable for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide protection Soothing ingredients Reasons to Avoid Higher price point Texture may feel thicker than chemical sunscreens May require careful blending

Customer Reviews

Many customers choose this sunscreen because of its mineral formulation and suitability for sensitive skin. Users often mention that it feels gentle and does not trigger breakouts. Several reviewers appreciate the broad-spectrum protection and comfortable finish. Some users note that mineral sunscreens require more blending compared to lightweight gel formulas.

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with mineral sun protection. The formula uses mineral UV filters and botanical extracts to protect the skin from sun damage while nourishing it. It offers SPF 50 protection and is designed for users who prefer natural-inspired skincare products. The sunscreen provides hydration and a smooth finish while supporting overall skin health through herbal ingredients.

Reasons to Buy Ayurvedic-inspired formulation Mineral protection Premium botanical ingredients Hydrating texture Luxurious skincare experience Reasons to Avoid Slightly expensive May feel rich for oily skin Premium brand pricing

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise the luxurious feel and premium ingredients. Many users enjoy the nourishing texture and appreciate the combination of sun protection and skincare benefits. Dry and normal skin users generally report positive experiences. However, some customers feel the product is expensive compared to other SPF 50 options available in the market.

Product Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Rating Key Ingredients The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Vitamin C, Turmeric Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ PA++++ Rice Extract, Probiotics, Niacinamide ClayCo. Ultralight Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Postbiotics UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Zinc Oxide, Iron Oxides, Mineral Filters Fixderma Shadow Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Bisabolol Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Mineral Filters, Ayurvedic Botanical Extracts

Similar articles for you

Summer breakouts are real. Here are 7 face washes that prevent breakouts in hot weather

Try these 7 sunscreens that give maximum sun protection without leaving white cast

Best sunscreen for oily, acne-prone skin: 8 top-rated options to prevent breakouts

FAQs: Sunscreen for Monsoon Stickiness Why does sunscreen feel sticky during the monsoon? High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat and skincare products, making sunscreen feel heavier on the skin.

Which sunscreen texture is best for the monsoon? Gel, aqua-gel, and fluid sunscreens usually feel the lightest during humid weather.

Can oily skin skip sunscreen during rainy days? No. UV rays can penetrate clouds, so sunscreen is necessary even on cloudy days.

How can I reduce sunscreen stickiness? Choose lightweight formulas, apply them on clean skin, and avoid layering heavy creams underneath.

Is powder sunscreen useful during the monsoon? Powder sunscreen can help reduce shine, but should not replace a regular SPF product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order of priority.