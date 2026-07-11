7 lightweight and non-sticky sunscreens that are perfect for monsoon weather

The arrival of the monsoon brings huge relief from scorching summer temperatures, but it also introduces a new skincare challenge: excessive humidity. While many people assume sunscreen is unnecessary on cloudy or rainy days, harmful UV rays can still penetrate cloud cover and damage the skin. At the same time, heavy creams and greasy formulations can feel uncomfortable in humid weather, leading to clogged pores, breakouts, and an unwanted sticky sensation. That is why you need a lightweight sunscreen, which is ideal to beat the monsoon blues. These sunscreens are non-comedogenic, sweat-resistant, and provide broad-spectrum protection without leaving a greasy residue.
Which sunscreen is best for the monsoon season?
UV rays still penetrate clouds, so sunscreen remains important even on rainy days. As humidity can make heavy creams feel greasy, for the monsoon season, the best sunscreen is usually a lightweight, gel-based, non-sticky SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen. In fact, aqua-gel formulas tend to be more comfortable.
Here are seven sunscreens that help protect your skin while keeping monsoon stickiness at bay.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a lightweight In-Vivo certified (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen designed for daily use. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin hydrated with hyaluronic acid. The gel texture absorbs quickly, feels non-greasy, and leaves no white cast. It also contains Vitamin E for additional antioxidant support. This sunscreen is suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, works well under makeup, and is comfortable to wear even in humid weather.
Reasons to Buy
Lightweight aqua-gel texture
No white cast
Hydrating formula
Suitable for oily skin
SPF 50 PA++++ protection
Reasons to Avoid
May feel slightly shiny on very oily skin
Pump packaging can make it hard to use the last product
Not water-resistant for prolonged outdoor activities
Customer Reviews
Customers often praise this sunscreen for its lightweight texture and quick absorption. Many users with oily and combination skin appreciate that it does not feel greasy and leaves no visible white cast. Several reviewers mention that it works well under makeup and provides a fresh, hydrated finish. Some users, however, feel that reapplication is needed during long outdoor exposure and a few mention issues with the packaging near the end of use.
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Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen combines broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ sun protection with skin-brightening ingredients. Enriched with Vitamin C and turmeric, this In-Vivo certified (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen helps protect the skin from sun damage while promoting a natural glow. The formula is designed to blend easily without leaving a white cast and is suitable for everyday use. It works well for people looking for sun protection along with mild brightening benefits. The lightweight texture makes it suitable for regular wear throughout the year, especially during the monsoon.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Easy-to-blend texture
Vitamin C for glow enhancement
No noticeable white cast
Suitable for daily use
Reasons to Avoid
Contains fragrance that may not suit sensitive skin
Glow finish may feel dewy for oily skin users
Brightening results vary among users
Customer Reviews
Many customers appreciate the sunscreen’s lightweight texture and natural glow effect. Customers frequently mention that it spreads easily and works well as part of a daily skincare routine. Users looking for brightening benefits enjoy the inclusion of Vitamin C. However, some reviewers with oily skin report it can appear slightly shiny in humid weather, while users with sensitive skin occasionally mention fragrance concerns.
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun is a Korean sunscreen known for its moisturising cream-like texture. It contains 30% rice extract and probiotics that help nourish and support the skin barrier while providing SPF 50+ PA++++ protection. The sunscreen blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast and gives the skin a healthy, natural glow. Its lightweight formula feels more like a moisturiser than a traditional sunscreen, making it ideal for daily use on dry or normal skin.
Reasons to Buy
Nourishing rice extract and probiotics
No white cast
Comfortable moisturiser-like texture
Excellent for dry and normal skin
High UV protection
Reasons to Avoid
May feel too dewy for very oily skin
Premium pricing
Not highly sweat-resistant
Customer Reviews
Customers consistently praise the sunscreen for its elegant texture and invisible finish. Many users describe it as feeling like a lightweight moisturiser rather than sunscreen. Dry and sensitive skin users particularly enjoy the hydration and skin-soothing benefits. Some people with oily skin find the finish a little too dewy in hot, humid weather, especially during the monsoon.
ClayCo. Ultralight Fluid Sunscreen is a lightweight fluid sunscreen formulated with advanced UV filters for broad-spectrum protection. It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and postbiotics to support hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe sensitivity. The formula is designed to leave an invisible finish without stickiness or white cast. It is suitable for all skin types and performs well under makeup. The fluid texture spreads easily and provides comfortable wear even during long days outdoors.
Reasons to Buy
Very lightweight fluid texture
Contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid
Invisible finish
Barrier-supporting ingredients
No white cast
Reasons to Avoid
Premium price
Contains fragrance
Limited availability compared to major brands
Customer Reviews
Customers frequently appreciate the fluid texture and lightweight feel. Many reviewers mention that the sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving residue. Customers also like the non-greasy finish and how comfortably it layers under makeup. Some users feel the product is slightly expensive compared to similar options, while a few mention that fragrance-sensitive individuals may prefer fragrance-free alternatives.
UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is a mineral-based sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum protection while helping to even out skin tone. The tinted formula helps reduce white cast and can replace light makeup for everyday wear. It is suitable for sensitive skin and offers a matte finish that helps control excess shine. The sunscreen is often preferred by users seeking mineral protection, cosmetic coverage, and visible-light protection.
Reasons to Buy
Mineral sunscreen
Tinted finish helps cover minor imperfections
Suitable for sensitive skin
Matte appearance
No white cast
Reasons to Avoid
Tint may not suit all skin tones
Can feel slightly heavy on oily skin
Limited shade flexibility
Customer Reviews
Customers appreciate the smooth application and natural-looking tint. Many users enjoy using it as a substitute for light foundation on busy days. Users with sensitive skin often report good tolerance. Some reviewers note that the tint may appear slightly lighter or darker depending on skin tone, and a few find it thicker than gel-based sunscreens.
Fixderma Shadow Mineral Sunscreen is a 100% mineral sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for broad-spectrum UV protection. It is designed for sensitive, acne-prone, and post-procedure skin. The formula is lightweight, non-comedogenic, and includes soothing bisabolol to calm irritation. It provides reliable daily protection without clogging pores and is suitable for users who prefer mineral-based sun care products.
Reasons to Buy
100% mineral sunscreen
Suitable for sensitive skin
Non-comedogenic
Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide protection
Soothing ingredients
Reasons to Avoid
Higher price point
Texture may feel thicker than chemical sunscreens
May require careful blending
Customer Reviews
Many customers choose this sunscreen because of its mineral formulation and suitability for sensitive skin. Users often mention that it feels gentle and does not trigger breakouts. Several reviewers appreciate the broad-spectrum protection and comfortable finish. Some users note that mineral sunscreens require more blending compared to lightweight gel formulas.
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with mineral sun protection. The formula uses mineral UV filters and botanical extracts to protect the skin from sun damage while nourishing it. It offers SPF 50 protection and is designed for users who prefer natural-inspired skincare products. The sunscreen provides hydration and a smooth finish while supporting overall skin health through herbal ingredients.
Reasons to Buy
Ayurvedic-inspired formulation
Mineral protection
Premium botanical ingredients
Hydrating texture
Luxurious skincare experience
Reasons to Avoid
Slightly expensive
May feel rich for oily skin
Premium brand pricing
Customer Reviews
Customers often praise the luxurious feel and premium ingredients. Many users enjoy the nourishing texture and appreciate the combination of sun protection and skincare benefits. Dry and normal skin users generally report positive experiences. However, some customers feel the product is expensive compared to other SPF 50 options available in the market.
Product Comparison Table
Product Name
SPF Rating
Key Ingredients
|The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E
|Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Vitamin C, Turmeric
|Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics
|SPF 50+ PA++++
|Rice Extract, Probiotics, Niacinamide
|ClayCo. Ultralight Fluid Sunscreen
|SPF 50+ PA++++
|Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Postbiotics
|UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 50 PA+++
|Zinc Oxide, Iron Oxides, Mineral Filters
|Fixderma Shadow Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 50+ PA++++
|Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Bisabolol
|Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 50
|Mineral Filters, Ayurvedic Botanical Extracts
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- Why does sunscreen feel sticky during the monsoon?
High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat and skincare products, making sunscreen feel heavier on the skin.
- Which sunscreen texture is best for the monsoon?
Gel, aqua-gel, and fluid sunscreens usually feel the lightest during humid weather.
- Can oily skin skip sunscreen during rainy days?
No. UV rays can penetrate clouds, so sunscreen is necessary even on cloudy days.
- How can I reduce sunscreen stickiness?
Choose lightweight formulas, apply them on clean skin, and avoid layering heavy creams underneath.
- Is powder sunscreen useful during the monsoon?
Powder sunscreen can help reduce shine, but should not replace a regular SPF product.
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