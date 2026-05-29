Try these 7 sunscreens that give maximum sun protection without leaving a white cast

When summer hits hard, one skincare essential that must take a front seat in our beauty cabinet is sunscreen. The use of sunscreen should be non-negotiable across the year, summers make them more crucial. After all, sunscreens protect the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause sunburn, dark spots, and early ageing. While the gel versions work best for people with oily skin, many people with dry skin prefer a cream sunscreen which is more moisturising. However, irrespective of skin or weather conditions, one thing that nobody likes is sunscreen that leaves a white cast. 7 sunscreens that give maximum sun protection without leaving white cast (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less What is a white cast? A white cast is a light, chalky layer that appears after applying sunscreen, especially on deeper skin tones. It is mainly caused in mineral sunscreens, due to the protective shield formed by zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. 7 sunscreens that won’t leave a white cast We have curated this shortlist of 7 sunscreens that won’t leave a white cast while protecting your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. Some of them are In-Vivo tested, which is considered a gold standard in proving a product's sun protection factor on actual human skin.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is an In-Vivo tested, (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276) sunscreen designed to protect the skin from harmful UV rays while adding a healthy glow to the face. It is infused with Vitamin C and turmeric that helps brighten dull skin and supports an even complexion. The lightweight formula blends easily without leaving a heavy white cast, making it suitable for everyday use. The best part is its non-greasy texture works well under makeup and for daily outdoor activities, especially for users looking for hydration, glow and sun protection together.

Reasons to buy SPF 50 PA++++ for broad-spectrum protection Contains Vitamin C for skin brightening Lightweight and non-sticky texture Suitable for daily use under makeup Gives a subtle glowing finish Reason to avoid May feel slightly dewy on oily skin Fragrance may not suit sensitive users Reapplication needed during long sun exposure

Customer Reviews Customers often appreciate the sunscreen for its lightweight consistency and natural glow finish. Many users mention that it absorbs quickly and does not leave a noticeable white cast. Buyers with dry to normal skin generally enjoy the hydrating feel. However, a few customers with oily or acne-prone skin say it can appear slightly shiny in humid weather. Users also like the pleasant fragrance and travel-friendly packaging.

2 . The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ offers strong sun protection with a refreshing gel-based texture. This sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid that helps maintain skin hydration while protecting against UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight aqua-gel consistency spreads smoothly and feels comfortable even in hot weather. This sunscreen is popular among users with oily and combination skin because of its non-greasy finish.

Reasons to buy Hydrating hyaluronic acid formula Lightweight aqua-gel texture No heavy white cast Comfortable for oily and combination skin Reason to avoid Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.

Customer Feedback Many customers praise this sunscreen for its cooling gel texture and lightweight feel. Users with oily skin frequently mention that it does not clog pores or make the skin greasy. Customers also appreciate that it layers well under makeup. Some reviewers feel the hydration benefits are especially noticeable during summer months

Finally, a sunscreen that gives 12-hour long sun protection, Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ is loaded with photostable UV filters like Tinosorb M & Mexoryl SX, that makes the sunscreen stay stable under the sun for 12 hours.Yet another In-Vivo tested sunscreen, it combines sun protection with skin hydration and radiance. Enriched with papaya extracts and Vitamin C, this sunscreen aims to support glowing skin while shielding against harmful UV rays. Its gel-based texture feels refreshing and absorbs quickly without a sticky residue and is perfect for people with oily skin. The sunscreen gives a dewy finish that many users enjoy for daily wear.

Reasons to buy Dewy and radiant finish Lightweight gel consistency Contains papaya and Vitamin C No visible white cast Hydrating for dry skin Reason to avoid Not fully sweat-resistant Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.

Customer Feedback: Customers commonly describe this sunscreen as lightweight, refreshing, and easy to blend. Many users enjoy the dewy glow it leaves behind and say it works nicely under makeup. People with dry skin often mention improved hydration throughout the day. However, some oily-skin users feel the finish becomes shiny after a few hours.

Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is a mineral-based sunscreen created for users who prefer a matte and non-greasy finish. It contains zinc oxide and aloe vera to provide sun protection while being gentle on the skin, giving soothing and refreshing skin. Powered by Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture and maintain skin hydration without heaviness or sticky residue. The sunscreen is designed to sit comfortably on oily and acne-prone skin without clogging pores. Its matte texture helps reduce excess shine during the day. It is water resistant for up to 12 hours, making it perfect for swimming or poolside parties.

Reasons to buy Mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide Suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive skin Matte finish ideal for oily and combination skin Fragrance-free and reef-safe formulation Layers well under makeup without greasiness Broad spectrum SPF 50 protection for daily use Reason to avoid May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin Requires proper blending to avoid minimal white cast on deeper skin tones Mineral texture may not appeal to fans of gel-based sunscreens Price point slightly higher than chemical sunscreen alternatives

Customer Feedback Customers who prefer mineral sunscreens often appreciate the matte finish and comfortable wear of this product. Many oily-skin users say it helps control shine throughout the day. Some reviewers mention that it blends better when applied in smaller amounts. A few buyers highlight its skin-friendly ingredients and lightweight matte feel.

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a lightweight sunscreen formulated for broad-spectrum sun protection and everyday comfort. Its lotion-like texture spreads easily and absorbs quickly without feeling overly greasy or leaving a white cast. It is often recommended for users with oily and acne-prone skin because of its smooth and breathable finish. This sunscreen aims to provide effective UV protection while remaining comfortable for daily use in warm weather. It is commonly chosen by users looking for affordable and dermatologist-recommended sunscreen options. Infused with the power of both physical blockers and chemical absorbers to give a long-lasting effect.

Reasons to buy Lightweight lotion texture Affordable SPF 50+ protection Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Minimal white cast Comfortable daily wear Reason to avoid Packaging may leak during travel Can feel slightly shiny on humid days Fragrance may not suit everyone

Customer Reviews Many users appreciate this sunscreen for being budget-friendly and easy to wear daily. Customers with oily skin often mention that it feels light and does not clog pores. Several reviewers also say it works well under makeup and leaves minimal residue. Some users note that the texture can become slightly oily in extreme humidity, but overall satisfaction remains high for its value and comfort.

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ is known for its smooth silicone-based texture and matte finish. The gel spreads evenly across the skin and creates a soft, velvety feel that works well under makeup, without any white cast. This sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection while helping control excess oil during the day. Many users with oily and combination skin prefer this sunscreen because it feels lightweight and non-sticky. The formula is also water-resistant, making it useful for outdoor activities and humid weather conditions. It claims to effectively block 98% of UVB rays, ensuring comprehensive defense against both UVA and UVB radiations.

Reasons to buy Tinted formula reduces white cast Matte, silicone-based finish Works well under makeup Broad-spectrum protection Reason to avoid Tint may not suit all skin tones It contains silicones Not ideal for very dry skin

Customer Feedback Customers frequently praise this sunscreen for its silky texture and matte finish. Many users say it feels similar to a makeup primer and helps reduce facial shine. People with oily skin especially enjoy the smooth, non-greasy finish. Some reviewers mention that applying too much product can lead to pilling, but overall users consider it effective for daily sun protection and outdoor use.

Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is a popular sunscreen designed to offer strong UV protection with a lightweight feel. Its Dry-Touch technology helps reduce greasiness and keeps the skin feeling fresh for longer periods. The formula absorbs quickly and is suitable for outdoor activities and daily use. This sunscreen is dermatologically tested and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, making it perfect for oily skin prone people. It does not leave any white cast.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ PA++++ protection Dry-touch non-greasy finish Trusted international brand Sweat and water resistant Suitable for outdoor activities Reason to avoid May leave a mild white cast Alcohol content may irritate sensitive skin Slightly drying for very dry skin

Customer Reviews Customers often praise Neutrogena Ultrasheer for its strong sun protection and lightweight finish. Many reviewers mention that it performs well during outdoor activities and humid weather. Users appreciate that it absorbs quickly and does not feel heavy on the skin. Some people with dry or sensitive skin report mild dryness or irritation, while others mention a faint white cast on deeper skin tones. Overall, it remains a widely trusted sunscreen choice. Sunscreen Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Key Ingredients Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Vitamin C, Turmeric The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ Hyaluronic Acid Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Papaya, Vitamin C Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Zinc Oxide, Botanical Extracts Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ Octinoxate, Avobenzone UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Silicone Gel Base, UV Filters Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Helioplex Technology, UV Filters

FAQ: Sunscreens that won't leave white cast How often should sunscreen be reapplied? Sunscreen should generally be reapplied every 2–3 hours, especially during outdoor activities, sweating, or swimming. What does SPF 50 mean? SPF 50 indicates protection against UVB rays and theoretically allows only a small fraction of UV radiation to reach the skin. What is the meaning of PA++++? PA ratings measure UVA protection. PA++++ offers very high protection against UVA rays that contribute to tanning and premature ageing. Can sunscreen be used indoors? Yes, sunscreen is recommended indoors as UVA rays and blue light exposure can still affect the skin. Which sunscreen is best for oily skin? Gel-based or matte sunscreens such as UV Doux or The Derma Co Aqua Gel are often preferred for oily skin.