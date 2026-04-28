8 Campus sneakers you can buy without worrying about wear and tear, or your budget
Affordable and reliable, these Campus shoes for men offer comfort, breathability, and everyday versatility; perfect for walking, commuting, and casual wear.
Our Picks
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Campus Mens Hurricane WHT/PRO Blue Running Shoes - 10UK/India 6G-842
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Campus Mens Wells BLK/Gold Running Shoes - 8UK/India CG-552
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Campus Mens DRIVO BLK Running Shoes - 8UK India 1 Pair
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Campus Mens Hurricane BT.GRN/BLK Running Shoes - 10UK/India 6G-842
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Campus Men STRUT Running Shoes BLK/WHT - 7UK/India, Black
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Campus Mens First Running Shoes WHT/SIL/B.ORG - 10UK/India
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Campus Mens North Plus Running Shoes BLK - 9UK/India
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Campus Men STRUT Running Shoes WHT/BLK - 9UK/India, White
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If you’re looking for budget shoes that don’t feel like a compromise, Campus has quietly become a go-to. These are the kind of sneakers that deliver maximum comfort without a heavy price tag. They are lightweight, breathable, and built for everyday use.
Whether it’s long commutes, college days, or just being on your feet for hours, these shoes are designed to keep things easy. They may not be high-performance runners, but for daily wear? They get the job done, comfortably and affordably.
Users appreciate them for their no-fuss practicality. You don’t have to overthink styling, durability, or comfort. They are versatile enough to pair with jeans, joggers, or even semi-casual outfits. If you want a pair you can wear on repeat without worrying about wear and tear (or your budget), these fit right in.
8 Campus shoes for men
1. Campus Men Hurricane Running Shoes
A solid everyday pair, the Hurricane is designed for light running and daily wear. The mesh upper allows airflow, which is a big plus if you’re wearing them for long hours. The cushioning is balanced; not too soft, not too firm, making it comfortable for walking, commuting, or casual use.
Best for: daily wear, light activity
2. Campus Men Wells Running Shoes
The Wells model leans slightly more towards comfort-focused walking. The sole feels cushioned enough for longer wear, while the upper keeps things breathable. It’s a great pick if your day involves a lot of standing or moving around.{{/usCountry}}
The Wells model leans slightly more towards comfort-focused walking. The sole feels cushioned enough for longer wear, while the upper keeps things breathable. It’s a great pick if your day involves a lot of standing or moving around.{{/usCountry}}
Best for: long hours, walking-heavy days{{/usCountry}}
Best for: long hours, walking-heavy days{{/usCountry}}
3. Campus Men DRIVO Running Shoes
Sleeker and slightly more modern in design, the DRIVO stands out visually while still delivering on comfort. The lightweight build reduces fatigue, making it suitable for both casual wear and light workouts.
Best for: style and function balance
4. Campus Men Hurricane Running Shoes
This version sticks to the same reliable formula but offers more colour options. It’s lightweight, flexible, and easy to wear for extended periods without feeling heavy on your feet. If you want something simple that just works, this is it.
Best for: everyday versatility
5. Campus Men STRUT Running Shoes
If you prefer something with a bit more structure, the STRUT offers a firmer feel underfoot. It’s designed to give better support, especially during longer walks. The design is minimal, making it easy to pair with most outfits.
Best for: support and stability
6. Campus Men First Running Shoes
True to its name, this is a great starter running shoe. Lightweight, simple, and easy to wear, it works well for beginners or those just getting into regular walks or jogs. It’s not overly technical, but it gets the job done.
Best for: beginners, casual fitness
7. Campus Men North Plus Running Shoes
One of the more popular budget picks, the North Plus offers good value for money. It’s durable enough for regular use and comfortable enough for daily wear. If you want something reliable without spending much, this is a strong option.
Best for: budget-friendly daily use
8. Campus Men STRUT Running Shoes
Another variation of the STRUT, this one keeps the same supportive base but with slightly different styling. Ideal if you want comfort but with a bit more personality in design.
Best for: everyday wear with a slight style upgrade
Why Campus shoes work for everyday use
- Lightweight and easy to wear for long hours
- Breathable mesh designs help reduce sweat
- Budget-friendly without feeling cheap
- Versatile enough for walking, commuting, and casual wear
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Are Campus shoes good for running?
They’re best for light running and walking, not intense performance training.
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Which model is best for beginners?
The First Running Shoes or Hurricane series are great starting points.
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Do Campus shoes last long?
For the price range, they offer good durability with regular use.
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Are they comfortable for all-day wear?
Yes, most models are designed for extended daily use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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