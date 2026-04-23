...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Adidas shoes for men with boost cushioning for that premium comfort: 8 Picks that will redefine sneakers for you

Adidas Boost sneakers focus on responsive cushioning, easing foot strain, improving comfort during long wear, and keeping movement light throughout the day. 

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:05 pm IST
By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Our Pick

Our Picks

Comfort in sneakers often gets reduced to softness, but your feet need more than that. Long hours on your feet can lead to fatigue, pressure points, and that dull ache that creeps in by evening. This is where Adidas steps in with its Boost cushioning. It is designed to absorb impact while providing a slight pushback with every step, which helps reduce strain rather than letting it build up. The result feels supportive rather than overly plush. For anyone who walks a lot, commutes daily, or simply wants footwear that feels kind to their feet, this range offers a noticeable shift. I have curated eight picks that make comfort feel designed, not accidental.

Close up of Adidas Boost sole highlighting textured cushioning designed to absorb impact and return energy for lasting underfoot comfort.

1. Adidas Men Mesh Pureboost 23 Running Shoe FTWWHT/FTWWHT/CBLA...

What is Boost cushioning?

When people talk about comfort in sneakers, they usually mean softness. Boost cushioning goes a step further. Introduced by Adidas, it is made from tiny foam capsules fused to create a sole that absorbs impact and then springs back. On foot, this translates into a subtle bounce that reduces pressure with each step.

Instead of your feet taking the full hit of walking or running, the cushioning spreads that impact more evenly. Over time, this can make a noticeable difference, especially if you are on your feet for hours. It feels supportive without being stiff and cushioned without feeling heavy, which is where it stands apart from standard foam soles.

1. adidas Unisex-Adult Q Boost Running Shoes

5 reasons why Adidas should be your go-to for everyday sneakers

2. adidas Men Ultraboost 5 Running Shoe

Boost cushioning vs other sneaker cushioning systems

FeatureBoost cushioningEVA foamNike AirMemory foam
Feel underfootResponsive with slight bounceSoft but basicLight with air pocketsVery soft initially
Long wear comfortStays consistentCan flatten over timeDepends on the modelLoses shape faster
Impact absorptionHigh and evenly spreadModerateGood in specific zonesHigh at first, then it reduces later
Energy returnNoticeable push backMinimalModerateAlmost none
Best forAll day wear, walking, runningCasual useSport-specific useShort-duration comfort

The difference becomes clear after a full day of wear. Boost tends to hold up better, keeping your feet feeling supported instead of tired.

Similar articles for you

Too lazy to dress up? 7 Effortless outfit ideas that won't fail to work

Planning your vacation? Get co-ord sets under 2,500 that look stylish in photos and feel comfortable

Mary Jane Shoes are back: How to wear this retro classic trend like a pro in 2025

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

adidas
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Adidas shoes for men with boost cushioning for that premium comfort: 8 Picks that will redefine sneakers for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.