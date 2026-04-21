Running shoes that offer comfort and style; These 8 picks from NIKE are perfect for your next run

Breathable fabrics help keep things airy, while cushioned soles take the pressure off your joints. I have done the research to give you a thorough run-through on why running shoes matter, what features to check before buying, and a few Nike picks that work well for different running styles and moods across the week, for daily use in real, everyday active life.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

Nike running shoes fit right into everyday life, from quick morning jogs to long evening runs around the city. They feel light on the feet and give steady support without trying too hard. Many runners in India choose Nike for its mix of comfort and reliable grip across different surfaces. Some pairs work best for speed days, others are great for slow, steady runs or gym sessions.

From my own runs, I notice shoes change how the whole session feels, not just the pace. I tend to rotate pairs depending on mood, since some days call for soft comfort and others for quicker ground feel. It keeps running simple, easy to pursue, and is part of everyday life for me.

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