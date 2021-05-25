Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / After stunning at Billboard Music Awards, Priyanka Chopra goes bold for Vogue
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday shared a photo from her latest cover shoot with Vogue Australia.
A day after treating fans to temperature soaring pictures from her red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday shared a photo from her latest cover shoot with Vogue Australia.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor took to Instagram and shared a stunning snap from the magazine's latest cover.

In the photo, the 'Fashion' star is seen donning a white edgy Channel dress with a black border. Priyanka surely looks straight out of a fashion runway. The superstar opted for sleek straight hair and neutral makeup for her powerful look.

Along with the cover photoshoot glimpses, Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures dressed in black and white figure-hugging ensembles. The actor looks as stunning as ever in the captures from the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, the actor-humanitarian has been working tirelessly to help India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Quantico' star along with her husband Nick Jonas announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia and urged the global community to help India by making donations, funds of which would go towards providing everyday meals, healthcare, physical infrastructure including covid care centres, isolation centres and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

Priyanka's fundraiser 'Together For India' has managed to raise around 7.5 crore until now and has more and more donations coming in from all across the world to help India during this health crisis.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film, 'The White Tiger'. She currently has some exciting projects lined up including 'Matrix 4', 'Text For You', and 'Citadel'.

