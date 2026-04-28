AI imagines Deepika Padukone in Russian, Mongolian, Chinese, more looks: Internet says ‘she looks cute as South Korean’

What if Deepika Padukone were not born in India but in some other part of the world? You don't have to imagine it. On April 27, Souvik, an AI artist popularly known as Mr Hellrocker, shared a video on Instagram reimaging the star in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, Mongolian, South Korean, Nigerian, and other global looks.

AI reimagines Deepika Padukone in different global looks.

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The compilation reimagines Deepika in different regions of the world, including Russia, Nigeria, Australia, and Mongolia. In each frame, she is dressed in traditional costumes and accessories inspired by the respective cultures of the countries mentioned.

What would Deepika Padukone look like if she were a Russian, Brazilian, Chinese…

For her Russian, Ukrainian, and Norwegian looks, AI reimagined Deepika Padukone with blue eyes, pale complexion, blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and naturally pink-tinted lips. Given the cold weather in these regions, AI dressed the actor in warm winterwear, including comfy jackets and sweaters, styled with a beanie, minimal jewellery, and a bare face.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, as a Brazilian, Deepika was reimagined with a slightly sun-kissed, golden-tanned complexion, deep brown locks styled in beach waves, a tropical-print bralette set, gold and shell jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade. As for her Dubai look, she wore a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, as a Brazilian, Deepika was reimagined with a slightly sun-kissed, golden-tanned complexion, deep brown locks styled in beach waves, a tropical-print bralette set, gold and shell jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade. As for her Dubai look, she wore a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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As a Nigerian, AI reimagined Deepika with a beautiful, chocolate-brown complexion, a braided hairdo adorned with shells, beaded gold jewellery, a colourful printed outfit, and minimal glam. For the Australian look, AI added a beach tan to Deepika's complexion along with blonde beach waves and freckled skin.

One of the most unique looks was the Mongolian transformation of the actor, dressed in their traditional attire with silver beaded jewellery and silver adornments styled into her braided tresses.

Lastly, for the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean avatars, Deepika was imagined with straight hair, a fair complexion, and minimal makeup. In the Chinese version, she wore a stylish leather jacket with a blouse and pants set; in the Japanese version, she donned a modern kimono, and in the South Korean version, she is seen in a green blazer, a turtleneck, and pants styled with minimal jewellery.

How did the internet react?

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Fans loved Deepika's global looks and dropped compliments under the post. One Instagram user commented, “She looks too cute as a South Korean.” Someone else wrote, “She looks amazing in all of the looks.” A fan commented, “She is so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, some could not ignore her beautiful Indian features. Someone commented, “She looks Indian in all of them ! She has insane indian features.” Another wrote, “She looks indian in all dresses, her features are truly Indian.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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