Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya switches up airport fashion with her elegant all-black attire. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, arrived in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the family at the airport, dressed comfortably for their flight to the bay. While Aishwarya rocked her statement all-black look, Abhishek and her daughter kept their jet-set look casual in a comfy sweatshirt and denim jeans. Scroll through to see snippets.

Aishwarya Rai switches up airport look in an elegant outfit

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan arrive at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi pictures and videos show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking out of the Mumbai airport with her family, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, and getting inside the car. Aishwarya chose an all-black outfit to keep her travel look elegant and comfortable. She wore a black top featuring a V neckline, styled with matching flared pants and a long shrug. It comes with full-length pulled-back sleeves, an open front, a loose silhouette, and a calf-length hem.

Aishwarya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a beaded necklace, a multi-coloured chunky necklace, a beige-coloured top handle bag, and a stylish digital watch. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, ruby red lip shade, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya keep it comfy at the airport

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, kept things casual for their arrival in Mumbai. Abhishek wore a grey sweatshirt featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, an oversized fitting, and cinched cuffs and hem. He styled it with a printed baseball cap, white sneakers with mismatched laces, rings, quirky red-framed glasses, and a rugged beard.

Lastly, Aaradhya complemented her mom and dad in a simple ensemble. She wore a purple sweatshirt and light-blushed denim jeans with a flared hem. Purple-coloured sneakers, an embellished hairband, and open tresses rounded it off.