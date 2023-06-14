Aishwarya Rai's all-black look with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at airport is the fashion upgrade you need: Watch

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are off for their summer holidays. The couple and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, flew out of Mumbai to go on a family vacation. They chose matching all-black outfits for the airport appearance. However, Aishwarya's comfy look immediately caught our eye and is the fashion upgrade your travel closet needs. Scroll through to check it out.

Aishwarya Rai's airport look with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at the airport.

The paparazzi clicked Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan outside the Mumbai airport and shared the video on social media. The clip shows the family smiling for the media before leaving to catch their flight out of the bay. While Aishwarya chose matching black separates for her jet-set look, Abhishek complemented her in an all-black hoodie and jogger set. Meanwhile, Aaradhya looked adorable, twinning with her mom and dad in a red sweatshirt and black joggers. Watch the clip below.

Aishwarya's airport look features a black blouse featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. The star styled it with matching pants featuring a high-rise waist and a flared silhouette. Lastly, she complemented the outfit with a matching jacket, a beige Celine micro luggage handbag, monochrome lace-up chunky sneakers, a sleek neck chain, bracelets, and rings.

Lastly, Aishwarya glammed up her airport look with a light pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base. A centre-parted open silky-straight hairdo highlighted with blonde streaks added a finishing touch to her comfy jet-set ensemble.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan wore a printed sweatshirt featuring a hoodie, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fitting. He completed the airport look with jogger pants, white and black sneakers, nerdy glasses, a rugged beard, a backswept hairdo, and a backpack.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Abhishek will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's KD, R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer, and Shoojit Sircar's untitled slice-of-life drama.