‘I paid 44,000 for 14 videos and photos’: Influencer reveals unseen reality behind Cannes’ red carpet

The glamour of the Cannes Film Festival often looks straight out of a dream, complete with luxury gowns, celebrity sightings, and iconic red carpet moments. However, influencer Tarini Peshawaria recently peeled back the curtain on what really goes on behind the scenes at the prestigious event.

Influencer reveals hidden costs of attending Cannes, including photographer fees. (Instagram)

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In her Instagram video, Tarini shared her unfiltered experience of attending Cannes four years ago, revealing everything from expensive photographers to intimidating celebrity-filled hotel lobbies. (Also read: Huma Qureshi signs off from Cannes 2026 in black halter-neck gown, says modern Indian women are ‘not about perfection’ )

The reality behind the Cannes red carpet

According to Tarini, the much-hyped red carpet moment is surprisingly brief. “The red carpet is literally one to two minutes long and every red carpet is not the same,” she explained. Recalling the intense celebrity frenzy, she revealed how major stars completely transformed the atmosphere. “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan obviously had the entire red carpet to herself, followed by some of us influencers and then when Tom Cruise came right behind us, nobody was allowed to enter the red carpet for like 10 minutes,” she shared.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest revelations from her video was about photography at Cannes. According to Tarini, influencers often have to hire photographers themselves to get professional pictures clicked at the event. “I paid one 400 euros ( ₹44,877) for seven videos and seven photos. I know, still recovering from this,” she revealed, shedding light on the hidden costs associated with influencer appearances at international events. How’s the atmosphere inside Hotel Martinez {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest revelations from her video was about photography at Cannes. According to Tarini, influencers often have to hire photographers themselves to get professional pictures clicked at the event. “I paid one 400 euros ( ₹44,877) for seven videos and seven photos. I know, still recovering from this,” she revealed, shedding light on the hidden costs associated with influencer appearances at international events. How’s the atmosphere inside Hotel Martinez {{/usCountry}}

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Tarini also opened up about staying at the luxurious Hotel Martinez, famous for its celebrity-filled staircases and extravagant room prices. While the trip was sponsored by L'Oréal, she admitted that the environment often made her feel out of place as someone attending without a professional team. She also recalled how designer Manish Malhotra once sent a member of his team to help drape her saree when she struggled to manage it herself.

Despite the glamour and celebrity sightings, what stayed with Tarini the most was a feeling of disbelief and vulnerability. “The one thing that I remember the most is feeling like a fly on the wall. I wasn't sure if I belonged there and to date, I'm still not sure if I did,” she confessed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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