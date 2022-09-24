Aishwarya Rai is a flawless beauty in red anarkali for Ponniyin Selvan: I pre-release event: Pics, videos inside

The promotion of Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is going on in full swing as the star cast is travelling across the country for the same. Last night, Aishwarya Rai travelled to Hyderabad to join Trisha Krishnan, AR Rahman, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and other stars to attend a pre-release event of the film, and she looked flawless. The 48-year-old beauty dressed in a heavily embellished red anarkali suit set for the occasion. Soon, pictures and videos of Aishwarya started circulating on social media, with fans loving her look and showering the PS1 actor with compliments.

Aishwarya Rai turns flawless beauty for PS1 pre-release event

On Friday night, Aishwarya Rai joined the cast and makers of Ponniyin Selvan: I to attend the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad. Many fan pages shared pictures and videos of Aishwarya from the event. They showed the PS1 actor decked up in a gorgeous bright red anarkali suit set, teamed with heavy jewellery. The star channelled her inner queen for the occasion and earned praises from her fans online. Check out the snippets from the event below. (Also Read | Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Princess Diana, Bella Hadid to Priyanka Chopra, 6 unforgettable moments on red carpet)

Coming to Aishwarya's anarkali set, it comes in a bright red shade. The anarkali kurta features heavy gold embellishments and taar work all over the ensemble, full-length sleeves, a flowy layered ghera, and a fitted silhouette accentuating her frame. She teamed it with matching red pants and a georgette dupatta embroidered with broad gold patti borders.

Aishwarya accessorised her anarkali suit set with statement rings, strappy peep-toe pumps, a gold Kundan bracelet, a layered necklace, and matching earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, a dainty bindi, black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, apart from Aishwarya Rai, Ponniyin Selvan: I also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel. The film is set to hit theatres on September 30. Aishwarya plays the antagonist Nandini in the magnum opus.