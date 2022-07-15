Alaya F merges style and comfort as she steps out for midweek duties

Alaya F is the epitome of style and comfort. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a daily basis – be it with her chic casual attires or her ethnic outfits from her fashion photoshoots. Alaya perfectly knows how to blend sass and comfort into an attire and pose effortlessly for the cameras. Alaya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and each of them manage to drop fashion cues for her fans to follow. Alaya’s Instagram profile is otherwise a plethora of snippets from her fitness diaries and her personal glimpses.

Alaya, a day back, stepped out to tick off weekend duties in a chic casual outfit. Alaya was snapped by paparazzi at Izumi, a Japanese restaurant in Bandra. For visiting the food joint in the city, Alaya decided to blend comfort and style effortlessly into a sassy attire. Alaya decked up in a pastel green dress and looked absolutely ravishing as she posed for the cameras outside the restaurant. Alaya’s slip dress featured a plunging neckline and midriff-baring details. The bodycon dress came with pleated details below the waist and added more drama to her look with dangling knots near to the thighs. Take a look at her pictures here.

Alaya F was clicked outside Izumi in Bandra. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alaya further accessorised her look for the day in silver earstuds and carried her phone in one hand as she smiled with all her hearts for the paparazzi. For footwear, Alaya picked white sneakers with stripes in shades of green and red. Alaya styled her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part and left a few strands of hair open around her face. Alaya opted for a minimal makeup look in order to complement her outfit. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and was fashion-ready.

