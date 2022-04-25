Loved Alaya F's bold steamy look in strapless marbled mini dress? It costs this

If you thought that hemlines cannot get higher this summer, think again or let Bollywood hottie Alaya F prove you wrong with her throwback pictures from a photoshoot in a bold and steamy marbled mini dress last month, setting the Internet ablaze. Fashion lovers can't help but swoon over the sultry look where Alaya is seen slaying in a smoking hot strapless and backless emerald marbled mini dress.

The pictures have resurfaced, are flooding the Internet once again and show Alaya putting her sartorial foot forward and looking so delectable that you will feel compelled to take a pair of shears to your skirts. The pictures feature Alaya donning an off-shoulder hand woven metallic polymer marbled short dress that came with a plunging neckline and backless detail to raise the hotness quotient.

Ending just above her thighs, the emerald-coloured mini dress was cinched at the waist with a matching hand woven metallic polymer marbled belt that simply camouflaged into the sensuous attire. Alaya completed her attire with a pair of strappy blue heels.

Accessorising her look only with a pair of tiny blue floral earrings, Alaya styled her luscious tresses into thick soft curls and left them open down her back in side-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Alaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black and blue eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Alaya set the Internet on fire. She had captioned the pictures, “Euphoria vibes tonight (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label that boasts of a new and inimitable couture language, light-weight clothing with voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. The marbled short dress originally costs ₹39,500 on the designer website.

Alaya F's marbled short dress from Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com )

Alaya F was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.