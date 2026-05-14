Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes diaries just got a magical new update with her breathtaking fourth look at the festival. Serving full Cinderella-core vibes on Day 2, Alia attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme in a dreamy steel-blue ensemble that looked straight out of a fairytale.

Alia Bhatt stuns in ethereal steel-blue gown at Cannes, channeling Cinderella vibes. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

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From the ethereal silhouette to the soft glam styling, her latest red carpet appearance was elegance at its finest. Let's decode her show-stopping Cannes moment. (Also read: Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace )

Alia Bhatt dazzles in dreamy blue gown at Cannes

For the glamorous evening, Alia chose a custom creation by Danielle Frankel, inspired by the label’s iconic “Adira” dress. The dreamy gown featured delicate layers of silk satin and honeycomb lace intricately woven together with Chantilly lace detailing, creating a look that felt both vintage-inspired and refreshingly modern. The fitted corset-style bodice beautifully accentuated her frame, while the voluminous skirt cascaded softly to the floor, adding movement and drama.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the standout details of the ensemble was the intricate lace collar that wrapped elegantly around her neck, lending the outfit a regal and almost Victorian touch. The thin spaghetti straps balanced the dramatic silhouette, while the subtle steel-blue hue added to the icy princess aesthetic. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout details of the ensemble was the intricate lace collar that wrapped elegantly around her neck, lending the outfit a regal and almost Victorian touch. The thin spaghetti straps balanced the dramatic silhouette, while the subtle steel-blue hue added to the icy princess aesthetic. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept the rest of the styling minimal. She paired the gown with delicate diamond drop earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit. Her makeup followed a soft glam approach featuring radiant skin, rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips.

Her hairstyle perfectly complemented the romantic mood of the outfit. Alia wore her hair in a slightly messy updo with soft face-framing tendrils left loose around her face. The subtle wet-hair texture near the front added a contemporary edge to the otherwise classic red carpet look.

Alia at Cannes

Alia Bhatt continues to turn heads at Cannes 2026 after making her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival last year. Returning this year as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia has been serving one stunning fashion moment after another at the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23.

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A day before her dreamy steel-blue gown appearance, Alia showcased a more traditional aesthetic at the Bharat Pavilion in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani corset saree.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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