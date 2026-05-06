Alia Bhatt dazzles in all-black ensemble, Ranbir Kapoor looks stylish in polo tee at a Mumbai event

The blouse features a split mandarin collar, front button closures left open under the bust to give a peek of Alia's torso, a peplum silhouette with pleats at the hem, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a relaxed fit. She complemented the blouse with matching black pants featuring a flared fit, a high-rise waist, and a below-the-ankle hem.

Alia's all-black ensemble features a stylishly tailored blouse from the clothing label, Chorus. According to a fashion Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, it is called the ‘odette jacket’ and is worth ₹34,400.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai on May 5 night to attend a movie screening. For the occasion, Alia looked chic in an all-black ensemble, and Ranbir complemented her in a smart look featuring a polo tee and pants. Let's decode their outfits.

Alia accessorised the look with cocktail rings, gold hoop earrings, black leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, and a horsebit chain shoulder bag from Gucci. For her tresses, she left them loose with a middle parting. As for the glam, she chose a minimal look featuring feathered brows, glossy pink lips, a dewy base, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

Ranbir Kapoor's outfit On the other hand, Ranbir wore a greyish blue Polo T-shirt with a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He paired it with beige, relaxed-fit trousers, sneakers, and a luxurious watch. A clean-shaven look with a backswept hairdo rounded off his simple look for the outing.

About Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are award-winning actors and have been working in the industry for many years. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a few years. They had an intimate ceremony at their home attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal.

Alia will also be seen in YRF's upcoming spy thriller Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film is an action thriller. It is the first female-led action film of India. In the movie, Alia pairs up with Sharvari to go toe-to-toe with their nemesis, Bobby Deol, in a brutal showdown.