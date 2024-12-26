Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt looks like an angel in 1.4 lakh dress for Christmas celebration with Raha, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen

BySanya Panwar
Dec 26, 2024 12:35 PM IST

If you're looking for a pretty, fashion-forward dress that you can post on Instagram, Alia Bhatt has got you covered. Have you seen her dress for Christmas?

Alia Bhatt's quiet-luxury outfit proves less is more. The actor celebrated Christmas 2024 with daughter Raha Kapoor, actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mom Soni Razdan and documented the special night in an Instagram post. Also read | Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha in stunning red dress worth 6000 for Kapoor family Christmas lunch

Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a Celine dress for Christmas celebration with family. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor)
Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a Celine dress for Christmas celebration with family. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor)

Alia Bhatt's dress has romance written all over it

Alia's Christmas 2024 look is all about an ethereal silhouette; it looks relaxed, feminine, and elegant at once. The midi dress has a silver crystal-embroidered feather detail across one shoulder. Her dreamy and romantic one-shoulder dress by David Koma sells for 1.41 lakh on the designer's website after a 40 percent discount.

Alia's simple yet elevated look

In the face of colourful, maximalist looks this Christmas, Alia made a mark with her minimal style. Keeping in line with the inherent minimalism of the white dress, the actor radiated classic glamour with her soft, dewy makeup. She completed the ethereal ensemble with pearl earrings and a festive green and red hairband with Christmas trees.

Sharing photos of herself posing with her family, Alia wrote in her Instagram caption, “Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like…”

How to wear a white dress like a celeb

If you feel you could be thinking about Alia's angelic Christmas dress for days, here's how you can style the universally flattering and endlessly versatile white dress like another fashion-forward celebrity.

Earlier, actor Khushi Kapoor shared a series of pictures of herself wearing a maxi dress from a Lebanese-based label, Dalida Ayach. The strapless dress was white and featured a cinched-in waist mimicking a corset top. Like Alia, Khushi, too, had paired her white dress with pearl earrings, channeling old-world elegance.

