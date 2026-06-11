Alia Bhatt's minimal look in a blue mini dress shines in Alpha teaser: Her pretty outfit costs less than...

Alia Bhatt dropped the teaser of her upcoming spy thriller Alpha on June 10, garnering praise from netizens and Bollywood celebrities. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor, and tells the origin story of a new spy working for a secret agency.

Alia Bhatt wore a light-blue mini dress in Alpha teaser.

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Also Read | Alpha teaser sparks plagiarism debate; fans spot similarities to French film La Femme Nikita and American Sniper

In the teaser, right in the beginning, Alia is seen with Bobby Deol at a restaurant. During the scene, she is seen in a light blue dress. If you loved the actor's ensemble, we have all the details of her look. Let's find out:

What did Alia Bhatt wear in the Alpha teaser?

According to the Instagram fashion page Bollywood Women Closet, Alia is wearing a dress from H&M for the first scene of the teaser. They revealed that it is the Tiered-Skirt Chiffon Dress in Light Blue from the shelves of the Swedish multinational fast fashion clothing label. It is worth ₹1,999.

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{{^usCountry}} Styled by Natasha Vohra, Riya Kalra, Shruti Neelam, and Kashish Dwivedi, the pretty dress is, in a way, a window that gives audiences a glimpse of Alia's innocence before she is asked by her father, played by Bobby Deol, to complete her first mission as a spy. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Natasha Vohra, Riya Kalra, Shruti Neelam, and Kashish Dwivedi, the pretty dress is, in a way, a window that gives audiences a glimpse of Alia's innocence before she is asked by her father, played by Bobby Deol, to complete her first mission as a spy. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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The H&M dress comes in a gorgeous light blue shade and features spaghetti straps, a V-neckline with frill details, a gathered design on the fitted bodice, a flowy tiered skirt, and a mini hem length. The figure-hugging silhouette of the ensemble flaunts Alia's frame, creating a chic persona.

For the glam and hair with the dress, Alia and her styling team opted for a minimal approach. She is seen with loose tresses in the teaser, styled in a centre parting and given volume with soft, beach waves. As for the glam, Alia's face is completely bare of any heavy makeup, just a glowy finish, feathered brows, light rouge for some colour, and glosy baby pink lip shade.

About Alpha

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is based on a screenplay written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Uday Chopra.

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Alpha is the next film in the YRF spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025). The film was teased at the end of War 2, with a glimpse of Bobby shown training a young girl.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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