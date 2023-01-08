Alia Bhatt proves less is more in chic pyjama set for outing with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor: All pics, videos

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, stepped out in Mumbai last night. Alia and Ranbir attended a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their two-month-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. Paparazzi took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday and shared details about the couple's conversation. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla wrote online, "The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they'll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin." Keep scrolling to see videos and pictures from the occasion. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's adorable heart-printed pyjama top and pants set for celebrating New Year with Ranbir Kapoor costs ₹84k)

Alia Bhatt's outing with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, several snippets from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's meeting with the paparazzi made it to social media. The pictures and videos show Alia and Ranbir posing with the paparazzi. While Ranbir looked dapper in a navy blue T-shirt and beige cargo pants, Alia made a stunning appearance in a chic sage green pyjama set. The star embraced her signature style statement - less is always more - in the ensemble and proved it will always help her serve her fashion A-game. She styled the lounge set with simple accessories and makeup picks. Check out the details below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt's sage green-coloured lounge set features a top and pyjama pants. While the blouse comes with a collared V neckline, button closures on the front, full-length sleeves, ribbed design, drop shoulders, figure-skimming silhouette and curved hemline, the pants feature a high-rise waist, straight-fit legs and an ankle-length hem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia styled the pyjama set with minimal accessories, including patterned gold hoop earrings, sandals and a statement ring. In the end, Alia chose a pulled-back low messy bun, nude mauve lip shade, darkened brows, blushed glowing skin and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks with the sage green ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, after dating for several years. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai residence. They announced they were set to become parents in June and welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6 last year.