Alia Bhatt stuns as bridesmaid in pink bralette-flared pants set for Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding festivities

Actor Alia Bhatt attended Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's star-studded wedding ceremonies wearing the most beauteous ensembles. From lehenga sets to embroidered sarees, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wore it all during the functions. Her latest photos in a coordinated bralette-pants set with a flowy cape are taking over the internet and will inspire your bridesmaid look this wedding season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share several photos of Alia's bridesmaid look. The actor wore a bright pink embroidered bralette and pants set with a semi-sheer cape for Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremonies. "You tell me!!! [heart emoji]," Ami captioned the post.

Alia's bridesmaid-duty wardrobe included pieces from Manish Malhotra's wedding collection. This bright pink set is also by the designer. Scroll ahead to see the look and how Alia decided to style it for the festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt in bodysuit and pants is caught up in retro vibes and we are obsessed

The bright pink ensemble included a strappy bralette designed with multi-coloured threadwork in pretty floral patterns. It came with a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, and a midriff-baring hem length.

Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, teamed the top with flared pants set adorned with similar floral thread embroidery and sequins. The high-waisted bottoms also featured the thread work on the waistline. A semi-sheer sleeveless cape in bright pink shade and intricate floral applique work on the borders completed the bridesmaid look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia paired the outfit with gold bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. She left her silky tresses open in a centre parting and styled them in soft curls. In the end, nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam.

Earlier, for the sangeet ceremony, Alia chose another piece from Manish Malhotra's collection. She wore bright yellow heavily embroidered lehenga sets, which earned a nod from fashion police too. Take a look at the pictures:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lehenga featured a uniquely-designed blouse that instantly garnered the attention of fashion enthusiasts. The inverted hemline and the backless detail made it a standout look. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON