Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor stuns in a black dress during their date in Dubai, clicks picture with fan

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew to Dubai to enjoy a summer holiday with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The couple got clicked by the paparazzi at the airport on Thursday, dressed in casual monochrome fits. Today, a new photo of the couple enjoying their date night in Dubai is going viral on social media. It shows the duo posing with a fan for a picture. While Alia wore a stunning black dress for the outing, Ranbir complemented her in an all-black shirt and pants.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a date in Dubai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor during their outing in Dubai. (Instagram)

A fan page of Ranbir Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of the actor and his wife, Alia Bhatt, during an outing in Dubai. Captioned, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Dubai," the picture shows Alia and Ranbir posing with a fan inside an eatery joint in Dubai. Fans loved the post and dropped love-filled comments under it. One fan wrote, "She looks pretty." Another commented, "They look good together. Hope they have a good time." A user wrote, "Gorgeous." Check out the picture below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's date look decoded

Alia slipped into a black dress featuring noodle straps, a scalloped square neckline, a fitted bust, cinched waistline, a free-flowing skirt, and a maxi-length hem. She styled the ensemble with an over-the-body black chain bag, a sleek bracelet, rings, and gold hoop earrings. Lastly, side-parted open locks, a no-makeup look, feathered brows, and blushed skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented Alia in a classic black shirt featuring an unbuttoned front, collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. He styled it with skinny-fit black pants, matching lace-up dress shoes, a clean-shaven look, and a side-parted backswept hairdo.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects lined up in the future. She will be next seen in Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Animal next. He and Alia have also been confirmed for Nitesh Tiwari's film on Ramayana.

