Alyssa Liu steps into new fashion venture as the latest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton: ‘I take so much pride’

After making headlines for her triumphant win at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 back in February, figure skater Alysa Liu is already stepping into her next big chapter. On May 4, the world champion was announced as the newest ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Alysa Liu as the official brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton!(Instagram/@louisvuitton)

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Best known for her striking visual identity – her signature halo hair, smiley frenulum piercing, and distinctly Gen Z approach to fame – Alysa has swiftly carved out a space among the A-list. Following her historic victory, she has continued her meteoric rise, securing a partnership with Nike, making a splash at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and now stepping into the world of high fashion as a representative of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton names Alysa Liu as latest ambassador

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{{^usCountry}} On May 4, the official Instagram handle of Louis Vuitton unveiled Alysa Liu as its newest brand ambassador. The post features the figure skater in a striking all-denim ensemble, paired with her signature halo hair, exuding a refined yet contemporary charm. The post was captioned, “The House and @nicolasghesquiere (Nicolas Ghesquière) are pleased to welcome the American Olympic gold medalist as the newest House Ambassador – embodying the bold creativity and fearless expression at the heart of Louis Vuitton.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 4, the official Instagram handle of Louis Vuitton unveiled Alysa Liu as its newest brand ambassador. The post features the figure skater in a striking all-denim ensemble, paired with her signature halo hair, exuding a refined yet contemporary charm. The post was captioned, “The House and @nicolasghesquiere (Nicolas Ghesquière) are pleased to welcome the American Olympic gold medalist as the newest House Ambassador – embodying the bold creativity and fearless expression at the heart of Louis Vuitton.” {{/usCountry}}

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Alysa is seen wearing a button-down, impeccably tailored denim jacket that gently flares at the waist, lending it a subtle peplum finish. Crafted in a rich dark indigo wash, the piece is accentuated with contrast tan stitching and features structured pockets on either side of the chest. The look is completed with fitted, tailored denim trousers, bringing together a polished silhouette.

Alysa Liu’s thoughts on the announcement

One of the slides in the post features a message from the Olympic gold medallist, which reads, “Stepping into this new chapter as a Louis Vuitton ambassador is an honour and a privilege, especially for a figure skater to be recognised in this way, and I take so much pride in that.”

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Another video shared by the brand shortly after the announcement captures Liu in candid moments – a montage of her posing in different outfits and engaging in conversation.

She says in the video, “I am so honored to be able to be part of something so artistic. I'm just glad that I'm able to connect with people of all kinds. Nicolas matches the elements of softness and the modern edginess. In my figure skating, I have to perform and connect with people. He's able to do that with his fashion, and I think that's very inspiring to me. I think that life is all about connection and bringing people together. I'm able to share my creativity and continue to uplift everybody else.”

Alysa Liu’s recent success

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During the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026, Liu etched her name in history by winning two gold medals for the United States in figure skating – securing both the individual and team titles, and becoming the first American woman in 24 years to achieve the feat.

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Her carefree, free-spirited persona has since captured global attention, particularly after she went viral for skating to PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” during the Olympic gala. Despite her soaring success, Liu remains refreshingly grounded, continuing to embrace her signature individuality and authenticity in the face of growing fame.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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