Winter Olympics 2026: Alysa Liu to Hilary Knight - Full list of all Team USA medal winners at Milano Cortina

Alysa Liu surged from third at the start of the day to win the Olympic women's singles figure skating gold at the Milan-Cortina Games on Thursday. She beat Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver, with 17-year-old Ami Nakai winning bronze after the free skating final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena. Gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States displays her medal after competing in the women's free skate program in figure skating (AP)

Liu hit a career-best score in the free skate and her overall 226.79 points was also a lifetime best as she grabbed her second gold in Milan after helping the US team to the title.

The 20-year-old put the US women back on top of the Olympic women's podium in this event for the first time since Sarah Hughes took gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

This came after the US came from behind to beat Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller to win the gold medal in women's ice hockey. Megan Keller netted the winner to dethrone the defending champions in an instant classic.

Team USA Medal Winners – Winter Olympics 2026 (Milano Cortina) Gold

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill: Breezy Johnson

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Elizabeth Lemley

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m: Jordan Stolz

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m: Jordan Stolz

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin

Silver

Figure Skating – Team Event: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea

Cross-Country – Men’s Sprint Classic Final: Ben Ogden

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle: Alex Hall

Curling – Mixed Doubles: Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G: Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Jaelin Kauf

Figure Skating – Ice Dance: Madison Chock, Evan Bates

Snowboard – Women’s Halfpipe: Chloe Kim

Dual Moguls – Women: Jaelin Kauf

Monobob: Elana Meyers Taylor

Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit: Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, Conor McDermott-Mostowy, Jordan Stolz

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air: Mac Forehand

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Team Sprint: Ben Ogden, Gus Schumacher

Bronze

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined: Paula Moltzan, Jacqueline Wiles

Luge – Women’s Singles: Ashley Farquharson

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km Freestyle: Jessie Diggins

Dual Moguls – Women: Elizabeth Lemley

Monobob: Kailie Humphries-Armbruster

(With inputs from The Associated Press)