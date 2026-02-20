Winter Olympics 2026: Alysa Liu to Hilary Knight - Full list of all Team USA medal winners at Milano Cortina
Alysa Liu surged from third at the start of the day to win the Olympic women's singles figure skating gold at the Milan-Cortina Games on Thursday. She beat Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver, with 17-year-old Ami Nakai winning bronze after the free skating final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.
Liu hit a career-best score in the free skate and her overall 226.79 points was also a lifetime best as she grabbed her second gold in Milan after helping the US team to the title.
The 20-year-old put the US women back on top of the Olympic women's podium in this event for the first time since Sarah Hughes took gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
This came after the US came from behind to beat Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller to win the gold medal in women's ice hockey. Megan Keller netted the winner to dethrone the defending champions in an instant classic.
Team USA Medal Winners – Winter Olympics 2026 (Milano Cortina)
Gold
Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill: Breezy Johnson
Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Elizabeth Lemley
Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m: Jordan Stolz
Speed Skating – Men’s 500m: Jordan Stolz
Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin
Silver
Figure Skating – Team Event: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea
Cross-Country – Men’s Sprint Classic Final: Ben Ogden
Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle: Alex Hall
Curling – Mixed Doubles: Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G: Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Jaelin Kauf
Figure Skating – Ice Dance: Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Snowboard – Women’s Halfpipe: Chloe Kim
Dual Moguls – Women: Jaelin Kauf
Monobob: Elana Meyers Taylor
Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit: Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, Conor McDermott-Mostowy, Jordan Stolz
Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air: Mac Forehand
Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Team Sprint: Ben Ogden, Gus Schumacher
Bronze
Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined: Paula Moltzan, Jacqueline Wiles
Luge – Women’s Singles: Ashley Farquharson
Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km Freestyle: Jessie Diggins
Dual Moguls – Women: Elizabeth Lemley
Monobob: Kailie Humphries-Armbruster
