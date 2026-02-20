Edit Profile
    Winter Olympics 2026: Alysa Liu to Hilary Knight - Full list of all Team USA medal winners at Milano Cortina

    Alysa Liu surged from third at the start of the day to win the Olympic women's singles figure skating gold at the Milan-Cortina Games

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Alysa Liu surged from third at the start of the day to win the Olympic women's singles figure skating gold at the Milan-Cortina Games on Thursday. She beat Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who took silver, with 17-year-old Ami Nakai winning bronze after the free skating final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

    Gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States displays her medal after competing in the women's free skate program in figure skating (AP)
    Liu hit a career-best score in the free skate and her overall 226.79 points was also a lifetime best as she grabbed her second gold in Milan after helping the US team to the title.

    The 20-year-old put the US women back on top of the Olympic women's podium in this event for the first time since Sarah Hughes took gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

    This came after the US came from behind to beat Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller to win the gold medal in women's ice hockey. Megan Keller netted the winner to dethrone the defending champions in an instant classic.

    Team USA Medal Winners – Winter Olympics 2026 (Milano Cortina)

    Gold

    Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill: Breezy Johnson

    Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Elizabeth Lemley

    Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m: Jordan Stolz

    Speed Skating – Men’s 500m: Jordan Stolz

    Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin

    Silver

    Figure Skating – Team Event: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea

    Cross-Country – Men’s Sprint Classic Final: Ben Ogden

    Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle: Alex Hall

    Curling – Mixed Doubles: Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse

    Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G: Ryan Cochran-Siegle

    Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: Jaelin Kauf

    Figure Skating – Ice Dance: Madison Chock, Evan Bates

    Snowboard – Women’s Halfpipe: Chloe Kim

    Dual Moguls – Women: Jaelin Kauf

    Monobob: Elana Meyers Taylor

    Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit: Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, Conor McDermott-Mostowy, Jordan Stolz

    Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air: Mac Forehand

    Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s Team Sprint: Ben Ogden, Gus Schumacher

    Bronze

    Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined: Paula Moltzan, Jacqueline Wiles

    Luge – Women’s Singles: Ashley Farquharson

    Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 10km Freestyle: Jessie Diggins

    Dual Moguls – Women: Elizabeth Lemley

    Monobob: Kailie Humphries-Armbruster

    (With inputs from The Associated Press)

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    News/World News/Us News/Winter Olympics 2026: Alysa Liu To Hilary Knight - Full List Of All Team USA Medal Winners At Milano Cortina
