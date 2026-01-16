Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 60% off on lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and more
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can get up to 60% off on a wide range of makeup products. Check out the deal below.
If you are a makeup enthusiast, then this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is for you. Amazon Republic Day Sale, which began yesterday, January 16, is offering up to 60% off on its wide assortment of makeup products. From lipsticks to eyeshadows, you can find all under one roof, that too at lucrative discounts. Along with the discount, users can also benefit from additional bank and card discounts.
Top Deals
Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*
• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*
Extra perks often seen around Amazon sales
• UPI cashback offers such as fixed rupee rebates for payments above a minimum spend.*
• Coupon rewards and third-party cashback through platforms like GoPaisa, adding an extra percentage benefit on top of bank discounts.*
• No-cost EMI plans with partner cards and payment partners to split big purchases.*
*Make sure to double-check these deals during checkout for actuals on the website and app.
Check out the deal below:
Kajal and eyeliner, and mascara at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale
During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, kajals and eyeliners from popular brands are offered at attractive discounts (up to ~30% off). These eye essentials help define and enhance your eyes effortlessly — from rich black kajals that glide smoothly to precision eyeliners for sharp looks. Whether you want a bold everyday kohl or a sleek winged liner, the sale gives beauty lovers a chance to stock up on trusted formulas at great savings.
Lipsticks at up to 30% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale
Make your pout pop with a wide variety of lipsticks on offer at up to ~30% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From creamy matte sticks to vibrant bullet shades, discounted lip colours from brands like Lakme and others make it easy to refresh your collection without splurging. Whether it’s subtle nudes or bold reds, you can find flattering shades for daily wear and special occasions under exciting sale prices.
Eyeshadow Palette at up to 25% off during Amazon Sale
Eyeshadow palettes are included in the Republic Day Sale deals, featuring a mix of matte and shimmer shades to suit every look. These palettes help create quick day-to-night transitions — from neutral everyday lids to dramatic evening styles. With reduced prices, shoppers can experiment with multiple shades, blendable textures, and versatile tones. Whether you’re a makeup beginner or pro, these discounted palettes offer value and creative options.
Primer and foundation at up to 35% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale
Primer and foundation deals during the Amazon sale help you build a flawless base at lower prices. Primers smooth out skin texture, blur pores and help makeup last longer, while foundations offer coverage tailored to skin tone and type. Discounts on these base products make it easier to try new formulas or grab favourites for everyday wear. Combining a good primer with the right foundation sets the stage for professional-looking makeup.
Compact powder and concealers at up to 20% off during Amazon Sale
Compact powders and concealers are also part of the Republic Day Sale discounts. Powders help set makeup, control shine, and give a matte finish, while concealers hide dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections. With reduced prices, you can refresh essentials or experiment with new options to match your skin tone. Perfect for creating smooth, even-looking skin that stays fresh throughout the day.
Blushes, bronzers, and highlighters at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale
Add colour and dimension with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters during the sale. Blushes bring a healthy flush, bronzers add warmth and sculpting, and highlighters deliver a radiant glow. Deals on these finishing products make it easy to enhance face structure and achieve youthful, luminous looks without spending too much. Sale discounts help you build a complete face glam kit on a budget.
Nail polishes at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale
Brighten up your fingertips with discounted nail polishes during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. A range of shades — from classic reds to trendy hues — are available at attractive prices, letting you keep your mani on-trend without breaking the bank. Whether you prefer quick-dry formulas or long-lasting shades, this sale is a good chance to stock up and experiment with fun colours.
Makeup tools at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale
Makeup tools such as brushes, sponges, and applicators are also featured in the sale, giving shoppers a chance to upgrade their beauty toolkit. Quality brushes and blenders improve application precision and finish, making products like foundation, powders, and shadows look more polished. Sale prices make it affordable to buy extra tools or replace old ones, helping you achieve professional-style makeup results at home.
