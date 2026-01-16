Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 60% off on lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and more

If you are a makeup enthusiast, then this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is for you. Amazon Republic Day Sale, which began yesterday, January 16, is offering up to 60% off on its wide assortment of makeup products. From lipsticks to eyeshadows, you can find all under one roof, that too at lucrative discounts. Along with the discount, users can also benefit from additional bank and card discounts.

Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 • State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

Extra perks often seen around Amazon sales • UPI cashback offers such as fixed rupee rebates for payments above a minimum spend.*

• Coupon rewards and third-party cashback through platforms like GoPaisa, adding an extra percentage benefit on top of bank discounts.*

• No-cost EMI plans with partner cards and payment partners to split big purchases.*

*Make sure to double-check these deals during checkout for actuals on the website and app.

Check out the deal below: Kajal and eyeliner, and mascara at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, kajals and eyeliners from popular brands are offered at attractive discounts (up to ~30% off). These eye essentials help define and enhance your eyes effortlessly — from rich black kajals that glide smoothly to precision eyeliners for sharp looks. Whether you want a bold everyday kohl or a sleek winged liner, the sale gives beauty lovers a chance to stock up on trusted formulas at great savings.