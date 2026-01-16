Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 60% off on lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and more

    During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can get up to 60% off on a wide range of makeup products. Check out the deal below.  

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:01 AM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Lakme Eyeconic Insta Cool Kajal|| Black|| Cooling Kohl Liner with Cucumber|| Twist Up Pencil - Waterproof|| Smudge Proof & Long Lasting Eye Makeup|| 0.35 gView Details...

    ₹210.33

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    PAC Lower Lash Mascara | Micro Bristles to Coat Tiny Lashes | Fuller Lower Lashes in Single Stroke | Smudgeproof & Waterproof | BlackView Details...

    ₹536

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Recode Silky Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo -Smudge-Proof Transfer-Proof Long lasting Pack of 10 Mini Liquid LipsticksView Details...

    ₹674

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD)View Details...

    ₹289

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - The Khalifa Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin TypesView Details...

    ₹515

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    If you are a makeup enthusiast, then this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is for you. Amazon Republic Day Sale, which began yesterday, January 16, is offering up to 60% off on its wide assortment of makeup products. From lipsticks to eyeshadows, you can find all under one roof, that too at lucrative discounts. Along with the discount, users can also benefit from additional bank and card discounts.

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 60% off on makeup products
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 60% off on makeup products

    Top Deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    • State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

    • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

    Extra perks often seen around Amazon sales

    • UPI cashback offers such as fixed rupee rebates for payments above a minimum spend.*

    • Coupon rewards and third-party cashback through platforms like GoPaisa, adding an extra percentage benefit on top of bank discounts.*

    • No-cost EMI plans with partner cards and payment partners to split big purchases.*

    *Make sure to double-check these deals during checkout for actuals on the website and app.

    Check out the deal below:

    Kajal and eyeliner, and mascara at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale

    During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, kajals and eyeliners from popular brands are offered at attractive discounts (up to ~30% off). These eye essentials help define and enhance your eyes effortlessly — from rich black kajals that glide smoothly to precision eyeliners for sharp looks. Whether you want a bold everyday kohl or a sleek winged liner, the sale gives beauty lovers a chance to stock up on trusted formulas at great savings.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Lipsticks at up to 30% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Make your pout pop with a wide variety of lipsticks on offer at up to ~30% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From creamy matte sticks to vibrant bullet shades, discounted lip colours from brands like Lakme and others make it easy to refresh your collection without splurging. Whether it’s subtle nudes or bold reds, you can find flattering shades for daily wear and special occasions under exciting sale prices.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Eyeshadow Palette at up to 25% off during Amazon Sale

    Eyeshadow palettes are included in the Republic Day Sale deals, featuring a mix of matte and shimmer shades to suit every look. These palettes help create quick day-to-night transitions — from neutral everyday lids to dramatic evening styles. With reduced prices, shoppers can experiment with multiple shades, blendable textures, and versatile tones. Whether you’re a makeup beginner or pro, these discounted palettes offer value and creative options.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Primer and foundation at up to 35% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Primer and foundation deals during the Amazon sale help you build a flawless base at lower prices. Primers smooth out skin texture, blur pores and help makeup last longer, while foundations offer coverage tailored to skin tone and type. Discounts on these base products make it easier to try new formulas or grab favourites for everyday wear. Combining a good primer with the right foundation sets the stage for professional-looking makeup.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Compact powder and concealers at up to 20% off during Amazon Sale

    Compact powders and concealers are also part of the Republic Day Sale discounts. Powders help set makeup, control shine, and give a matte finish, while concealers hide dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections. With reduced prices, you can refresh essentials or experiment with new options to match your skin tone. Perfect for creating smooth, even-looking skin that stays fresh throughout the day.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Blushes, bronzers, and highlighters at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale

    Add colour and dimension with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters during the sale. Blushes bring a healthy flush, bronzers add warmth and sculpting, and highlighters deliver a radiant glow. Deals on these finishing products make it easy to enhance face structure and achieve youthful, luminous looks without spending too much. Sale discounts help you build a complete face glam kit on a budget.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Nail polishes at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale

    Brighten up your fingertips with discounted nail polishes during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. A range of shades — from classic reds to trendy hues — are available at attractive prices, letting you keep your mani on-trend without breaking the bank. Whether you prefer quick-dry formulas or long-lasting shades, this sale is a good chance to stock up and experiment with fun colours.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...


    Makeup tools at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale

    Makeup tools such as brushes, sponges, and applicators are also featured in the sale, giving shoppers a chance to upgrade their beauty toolkit. Quality brushes and blenders improve application precision and finish, making products like foundation, powders, and shadows look more polished. Sale prices make it affordable to buy extra tools or replace old ones, helping you achieve professional-style makeup results at home.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Similar articles for you

    Lip plumper for lips that look fuller and plump: Top 8 picks to choose from

    From snail slime to Vampire facials: Dermatologist says social media is driving trends for glowing skin treatments

    Liquid vs powder blush: Which to pick according to your skin type?

    8 top-rated cuticle creams that you need; Nourish, protect, and perfect your cuticles

    Makeup FAQ
    Start with primer, foundation or BB/CC cream, concealer, compact powder, eyeshadow palette, kajal/eyeliner, lipstick, blush, and a basic set of brushes/sponges. This covers most everyday looks.
    Test along your jawline in natural light. The right shade should blend seamlessly with your neck and look natural without a noticeable line.
    Kajal typically gives a softer, smokier look on the waterline or lashline, while eyeliner offers sharper lines and more defined shapes.
    After skincare, apply a thin layer of primer on your face (especially T-zone) to smooth texture and help makeup last longer.
    Use a good primer, set foundation with powder, and finish with setting spray. Also choose long-wear formulas and layer products in thin amounts.
    Wash brushes and sponges weekly with gentle cleanser and warm water. Let them air-dry completely before reuse to avoid bacteria buildup.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Up To 60% Off On Lipstick, Mascara, Eyeliner, Kajal, And More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes