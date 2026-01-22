Amazon Republic Day Sale ends tonight: Last chance to buy ammonia-free hair colours at slashed prices
Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and your last chance to buy ammonia-free hair colours at slashed prices.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale that began on January 16, 2026, will end tonight, giving you a last chance to add a new hair colour to your locks. Whether it's about covering your greys or just giving your hair a total makeover, Amazon has some amazing deals and lucrative discounts. From caramel browns to natural black, Amazon has a wide range of hair colours available. Moreover, you can also choose between a natural hair colour or ammonia-free options.
To avoid any confusion, we have curated a list of the top 10 hair colours available on discount during the Amazon Sale. But hurry, as these prices are only effective until tonight.
Top 8 hair colours for you
L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss delivers rich, glossy colour while nourishing hair with a no-ammonia formula. This hair colour enhances natural tones, covers greys seamlessly, and leaves hair feeling soft and shiny. Its creamy texture ensures easy, mess-free application at home. Amazon users love its natural-looking finish and mirror-like shine, often saying their hair feels healthier after colouring. Ideal for first-time users, it fades gradually and maintains vibrancy without harsh regrowth lines.
Paradyes Timeless Hair Tint offers vibrant shades with a gentle, vegan-friendly formula. This hair colour conditions hair while delivering bold colour payoff that lasts for weeks. Free from harsh chemicals, this hair tint suits those who love experimenting with expressive hues. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting vibrancy and smooth application, noting minimal dryness compared to traditional dyes. Perfect for trendsetters, Paradyes keeps hair looking stylish, soft, and colourful without compromising hair health.
Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color enriches hair with natural oils like olive, avocado, and almond. It provides deep nourishment while delivering long-lasting, natural-looking colour and complete grey coverage. The non-drip cream spreads evenly and leaves hair visibly smoother. Amazon users often highlight the softness and shine after use, saying their hair feels deeply conditioned. This colour works well for those seeking reliable results with added care and affordability at home.
Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour blends herbal extracts with modern colour technology for gentle, effective results. It colours hair naturally while conditioning the scalp and strands. The ammonia-free formula reduces damage and enhances shine. Customers appreciate its mild fragrance and herbal feel, often noting reduced hair fall after regular use. Ideal for sensitive scalps, Biotique Herbcolor delivers natural tones while maintaining hair strength and texture.
INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour uses plant-based ingredients to colour hair safely and evenly. Its gel formula ensures smooth application and helps protect hair from dryness and breakage. Free from ammonia, parabens, and harsh chemicals, it suits chemically treated hair. Customers say it feels gentle on the scalp and leaves hair looking naturally dark and shiny. This colour is perfect for users seeking safe, long-term hair colouring.
Streax Gel Hair Colour delivers quick, effective colour with a convenient gel-based formula. It spreads evenly, covers greys efficiently, and leaves hair with a natural shine. Enriched with conditioning agents, it helps reduce dryness after colouring. Customers love its ease of use and fast processing time, often mentioning salon-like results at home. Ideal for busy lifestyles, Streax Gel Hair Colour offers vibrant colour and smooth hair in just minutes.
Vegetal Safe Hair Color combines botanical extracts with gentle colour technology to provide safe and nourishing hair colouring. It strengthens hair while delivering natural, even tones and effective grey coverage. The mild formula protects the scalp and enhances hair texture. Customers frequently mention reduced irritation and improved hair softness after use. Suitable for regular colouring, Vegetal Safe Hair Color is a trusted choice for those who prefer plant-inspired hair care.
Schwarzkopf Colour Specialist delivers professional-quality colour with advanced bond-enforcing technology. It strengthens hair fibres while providing intense, long-lasting colour and full grey coverage. The precision applicator ensures even results from root to tip. Customers praise its salon-like finish and durability, often saying their hair feels stronger after colouring. Ideal for those who want expert-level results at home, this colour balances performance, care, and vibrant depth.
The Wellness Shop Natural Black Hair Colour uses herbal ingredients to provide deep black colour while caring for hair and scalp. It avoids harsh chemicals and supports healthier-looking hair with regular use. The formula nourishes roots and enhances shine naturally. Customers appreciate its gentle nature and consistent colour results, often noting less dryness and irritation. This product suits users seeking a traditional, natural approach to black hair colouring.
Ashpveda Natural Hair Colour blends Ayurvedic herbs to colour hair safely while promoting overall hair health. It delivers rich, natural shades and helps strengthen roots. Free from harsh chemicals, it supports long-term hair care. Customers often highlight its pleasant herbal aroma and scalp-friendly formula, saying their hair feels thicker and smoother. Ideal for wellness-focused users, Ashpveda offers effective colouring rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom.
