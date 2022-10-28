Amrita Arora serves date-night fashion tips in oversized shirt and mini shorts for dinner with family: All pics inside

Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora's sister and Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend, stepped out in Mumbai last night with her husband, Shakeel Ladak, and their kids, Rayaan and Azaan, for a dinner date. Amrita served date-night fashion tips for her fans in a pastel-hued outfit that mixed comfort with glamour. The paparazzi clicked the star dressed in an oversized shirt and mini shorts set, acing the co-ord style statement. Keep scrolling to check out Amrita's pictures from the outing, and don't forget to steal some tips from her style book.

Amrita Arora aces date-night fashion for an outing with family

On Thursday night, Amrita Arora went on a dinner date with her family and was clicked by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. Amrita chose a pastel green collared shirt for the outing, featuring oversized fitting, full-length sleeves, exaggerated cuffs, drop shoulders, curved hem, and button closures on the front. She teamed it with matching pastel green mini shorts and black pointed high heels from YSL. A sleek ponytail, black winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, glowing skin and no-makeup look rounded it all off. Check out Amrita's photos. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh says 'Thank God for a holiday' as she chills in orange swimsuit by the beach at Maldives: See pic)krishna p

Amrita Arora poses with her family after enjoying a dinner date. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Amrita's outfit is a simple yet classy take on date-night fashion. It perfectly mixes comfort and elegance and should be on your must-have list. You can either wear it for going on drinks with your best friends or a cosy dinner date with your partner. While Amrita kept the styling and accessories minimal, you can take the glam quotient up a notch with gold-toned jewellery, a messy bun, bold wine-hued lip shade, and sneakers.

Earlier, Amrita celebrated her sister, Malaika Arora's birthday by dropping a stunning picture and an adorable note. Amrita wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors...I love you more than you love London." She also teased Malaika and Arjun by ending the post with, "Be mine also forever."

Check out the post:

