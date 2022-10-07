Amyra Dastur looks like a dream in a gorgeous embellished lehenga: Pics inside

Amyra Dastur never fails to set the bar high for stylishness. The actress constantly raises the bar for us in terms of fashion, whether she's dressing up in a laidback, stylish attire, draped in six yards of grace, or wearing an ethnic outfit. The actor's Instagram feed is loaded with images and videos from her fashion journals, and they consistently inspire fashion enthusiasts to take notes. Amyra is frequently seen glamming up for fashion photo sessions. Her Instagram account frequently posts snippets from her photo shoots, and manages to make her Instagram family’s hearts skip a beat. (Also read: Amyra Dastur’s cotton ensemble is setting sultry fashion bar higher )

Amyra drove our midweek blues away with a stunning picture of herself decked in a gorgeous Lehenga. She looks like a total grace as she dressed up in a beautiful blue floral lehenga for RiAli wedding. “Glamor is shine and confidence”, wrote Amyra as she gave us festive fashion inspiration with her ethereal look and gorgeous smile. Take a look at her pictures here.

The actress wore Lehenga from the collection of Paulami and Harsh, which comes decorated with beautiful floral prints and heavy hand embroidery highlights with a hand-embroidered tikki scalloped blouse and a scalloped net dupatta. Amyra's matching beautiful sleeveless blouse that is adorned with similar reflective sequin embroidery and features a wide V-neckline is raising the hotness quotient and added a dreamy look to Amyra's attire.

Amyra Dastur perfectly accessorised her look with an elegant gemstone-adorned choker necklace and white stoned mang tika by Minerali store featuring multicoloured stones, colourful beads and baroque pearls which is beautifying her neckline and perfectly complimenting her outfit.

She has opted for a minimal makeup look. In subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of mauve lipstick with blushed cheeks, Amyra is ready to put fashion police on immediate alert. Assisted by hair stylist Madhav, Amyra left her tresses open with beautiful waves. Her outfit was put together by Fashion Stylist Malvika Tater.

