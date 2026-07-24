An expert talks about how to treat acne without over-drying your skin

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting people of all ages. While it is tempting to use strong cleansers, alcohol-based toners, or multiple acne treatments at once, these can often leave the skin dry, flaky, and irritated. Ironically, over-drying your skin can worsen acne by weakening the skin barrier and triggering excess oil production. The key to clearer skin is finding the right balance, treating breakouts effectively while maintaining healthy hydration.

If you're affected by Acne, here is what an expert tells (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Here's how you can manage acne without stripping your skin of its natural moisture.

Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Shweta Manchanda, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “Acne treatment often comes with an unintended problem- excessive dryness, peeling, redness and irritation. Many people use a combination of several acne-fighting products at the same time, scrub their skin vigorously or wash their face multiple times trying to get rid of pimples fast”. She warns that this can damage the skin barrier, leading to increased irritation and breakouts.

She further says that good acne care is not about drying the skin out as much as possible. “The aim is to manage excess oil and clogged pores while preserving the skin’s natural protective barrier”, she mentions.

“Acne-prone skin doesn’t mean you have to remove all natural moisture from the skin. Using too many harsh cleansers, scrubs, or multiple active ingredients can cause dryness and irritation, and can make acne harder to control”, she said.

She says that acne sufferers should start with a basic skin care routine. The face should be washed gently, usually twice a day and after heavy sweating, with a mild non-abrasive cleanser. Harsh scrubbing with brushes, exfoliating tools or rough towels can irritate the skin and potentially make the acne worse.

“Patients often think that more product means faster acne clearance. Actually, using too much or too many active ingredients can cause redness, burning and peeling. “The more you follow the recommended frequency, the more you give the treatment time to work,” says Dr Manchanda.

“Patients should not automatically give up on acne treatment if a product causes significant dryness. Reducing the frequency of application may help your skin acclimate, depending on the product and your individual skin sensitivity. Some acne medications, for example, may need to be used less often at the beginning, but any change in prescription medication should be discussed with a dermatologist", she further clarifies.

Dr Manchanda says you don't need a compromised skin barrier for clearer skin. The key to managing acne without over-drying the skin is balance: cleanse gently, don’t scrub unnecessarily, moisturise regularly with an acne-friendly product, introduce active ingredients carefully and stay consistent with treatment.

Start with a gentle cleanser

A good skincare routine begins with cleansing. Choose a mild, sulfate-free cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and impurities without making your skin feel tight. Harsh face washes can damage the skin's protective barrier, leading to redness and increased sensitivity.

Wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Avoid scrubbing your skin aggressively, as friction can irritate active acne and slow down the healing process.

Choose acne-fighting ingredients wisely

Not all acne treatments are equally drying. Instead of using multiple products with strong active ingredients, focus on one or two effective treatments.

Some of the best acne-fighting ingredients include:

Salicylic Acid: Penetrates deep into pores to remove excess oil and dead skin cells. It is especially beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin.

Benzoyl Peroxide: Helps kill acne-causing bacteria but should be used in lower concentrations if your skin is sensitive.

Niacinamide: Reduces redness, regulates oil production, and strengthens the skin barrier without causing excessive dryness.

Azelaic Acid: Helps treat acne, reduces post-acne marks, and is generally well tolerated by sensitive skin.

Introduce active ingredients gradually. Start by using them two or three times a week before increasing the frequency if your skin tolerates them well.

Never skip moisturiser

Many people with acne believe moisturisers make breakouts worse, but this is a common misconception. Moisturising helps restore the skin barrier and prevents dehydration caused by acne treatments.

Look for lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers containing ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Glycerin, Panthenol, and Squalane. These ingredients provide hydration without clogging pores and help reduce irritation from acne medications.

Avoid over-exfoliating

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, but doing it too often can damage your skin barrier. Avoid using physical scrubs with rough particles, as they can inflame acne and cause micro-tears. Instead, use a gentle chemical exfoliant containing salicylic acid or lactic acid once or twice a week. This helps keep pores clear while maintaining healthy skin.

Protect your skin with sunscreen

Sun exposure can worsen acne marks and make inflamed skin more sensitive. Some acne treatments also increase your skin's sensitivity to UV rays.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher that is lightweight, non-greasy, and non-comedogenic. Gel-based or fluid sunscreens work particularly well for oily and acne-prone skin.

Applying sunscreen every morning helps prevent pigmentation and supports overall skin health.

Resist the urge to pick pimples

Picking or squeezing acne can push bacteria deeper into the skin, increasing inflammation and the risk of scarring. Instead, allow pimples to heal naturally or use hydrocolloid acne patches to protect blemishes while reducing the temptation to touch them.

Hands also carry bacteria, so avoid touching your face unnecessarily throughout the day.

Keep your routine simple

More products do not necessarily mean better results. Layering multiple acne treatments can overwhelm your skin and lead to irritation.

A simple routine often works best. Like cleaning your face with a gentle cleanser in the morning, applying a lightweight moisturiser, and backing it up with sunscreen.

At night, you need to cleanse your face again with a gentle cleanser and apply a lightweight or gel-based night cream or serum, preferably rich in salicylic acid.

Stay hydrated and eat a balanced diet

Healthy skin starts from within. Drinking enough water helps maintain hydration, while a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports skin repair.

Some people notice acne flare-ups after consuming excessive sugary foods or high-glycemic diets. While diet affects everyone differently, paying attention to personal triggers can be helpful.

Getting enough sleep and managing stress are equally important, as stress hormones can contribute to acne breakouts.

Be patient with acne treatments

Most acne products require at least six to eight weeks of consistent use before noticeable improvements appear. Switching products too quickly or using multiple treatments simultaneously may cause unnecessary irritation.

If your acne is severe, painful, or leaves scars despite following a proper skincare routine, consult a dermatologist. Prescription medications or professional treatments may be necessary for long-term improvement.

At the end, treating acne doesn't have to mean sacrificing your skin's moisture. In fact, maintaining a healthy skin barrier is one of the most effective ways to support long-term acne control. By choosing gentle cleansers, using targeted acne ingredients in moderation, moisturising daily, and protecting your skin from the sun, you can reduce breakouts while keeping your skin comfortable and hydrated.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)