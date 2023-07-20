Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's airport look is all about minimal fashion as they return from Europe trip: Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur returned to Mumbai today from their European trip. Ananya and Aditya's pictures of them hugging each other and chilling at European cafes went viral on social media. Today, the paparazzi clicked them arriving separately at the Mumbai airport. Scroll ahead to check out videos of the rumoured couple landing in the bay and walking out of the airport inside.

The paparazzi pages took to Instagram to share videos of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur outside the Mumbai airport. The snippets show the duo walking towards their car after landing in the bay, posing for the paparazzi, and greeting the media. Their fans also took to the comments section to express how they found them adorable. One wrote, "Beautiful couple." Another commented, "They are too cute." A few others left heart emojis in the comments.

What Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur wore at the airport?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur channelled minimal vibes at the Mumbai airport. The couple wore simple coordinated outfits - while Ananya chose a long grey-coloured T-shirt and flared pants, Aditya wore an all-black crewneck shirt and pants set.

Ananya Panday's T-shirt features a quirky pattern on the front, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, droopy shoulders, a relaxed fit, and a long hem length. She styled it with matching legging pants in a grey shade featuring a flared hem and high-rise waist.

Lastly, stacked beaded bracelets, a Louis Vuitton monogram bag, and lace-up white sneakers rounded off the accessories. A centre-parted messy bun and no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur complemented Ananya in a black crewneck T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and a relaxed fitting. He completed the outfit with black joggers, a grey sweatshirt tied on his waist, and a turned-around baseball cap. Lastly, a backpack, sneakers, and a trimmed beard completed his airport look.

