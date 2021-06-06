Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif wear same tie-dye sweaters in different colours

Ananya Panday may be new to the film industry, but she has already become one of Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities thanks to her interesting sartorial picks. If one follows her on Instagram, they will agree that her picture-perfect posts highlight an envy-worthy wardrobe. From neon dresses to co-ord sets and bodycon silhouettes, the Khaali Pheeli star has worn it all.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Ananya Panday shared a picture, with a glorious floral backdrop, of herself enjoying the summer sun. Giving us major spring vibes, Ananya posed for the camera in a tie-dye sweater and acid-washed denims. Recently, Katrina Kaif also wore the same sweater in a different colour.

The sweater that Ananya wore featured tie-dye prints in lavender and black hues. The girl-next-door outfit is a perfect pick for the fall season. The 22-year-old star loves colourful prints, and by choosing the quirky crop sweater she proved the same once again.

The crop sweater had ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. The open mock neck detail with safety pin enclosures added a fun twist. As for the drooping shoulders, they gave a carefree vibe to Ananya's look. She paired the crop sweater with a pair of denim pants that had frayed details on the hemline.

Ananya Panday in a tie-dye sweater.

Ananya wore her ensemble with white chunky sneakers, heart-shaped pearl earrings and a Christian Dior black bag. Her nail art took the girl-next-door aesthetics of her outfit up by a notch. The actor tied her locks in a middle-parted half-tie with few stray strands sculpting her face. Ananya opted for pink lip shade, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and glowing skin to round off her make-up.

Ananya accessorised her look with heart-shaped pearl earrings.

Ananya's tie-dye sweater is quite similar to the one Katrina Kaif wore earlier this year for a fun shoot. The Bharat actor had worn a blue and white crop sweater with the same safety-pin enclosures.

The way Ananya kept her look minimal with the tie-dye sweater, Katrina also chose similar vibes to style her playful ensemble. She opted for middle-parted open tresses, kohl-clad eyes and nude lip shade.

Who do you think wore the tie-dye sweater the best?

