Ananya Panday's dreamy lehenga for Liger promotions in Chennai is a must-have for every bridesmaid. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film, Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda across the country. And so far, her sartorial choices have been nothing less than gorgeous. From stunning suit sets to trendy coordinated fits and summer-ready mini dresses, Ananya had worn it all for Liger promotions. For the latest promotional event for Liger in Chennai, Ananya slipped into a beautiful off-white lehenga set deserving of a special place in your wedding season closet. It is a must-have look for bridesmaids, so don't forget to add it to your mood board for the next wedding you will attend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Ananya took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself dressed in an off-white lehenga set. The 23-year-old actor wore the ensemble to promote her upcoming film Liger and captioned the post, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren (I am in love with you)! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice)." The traditional look, styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, is from the shelves of ace-couturier Anita Dongre's label. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promote Liger in Mumbai, opt for contrasting outfits: All pics inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya's silk Anita Dongre lehenga set in an off-white hue features a short blouse. It has thin straps, a square neckline, a plunging back, cropped hem baring the star's toned midriff, intricate white-hued kadhai in floral patterns, and sequin embellishments placed over the hand-embroidery.

Ananya paired the cropped blouse with an off-white silk lehenga featuring scalloped borders, high-rise waistline, intricate threadwork inspired by the spring, sequinned embellishments, layered heavy ghera, and a floor-sweeping hem length. A matching dupatta draped on her arms and featuring matching embroidery completed the lehenga set.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday dons this summer's trendiest look in a jaw-dropping floral bikini top, pants and oversized shirt: See pics)

In the end, Ananya styled the off-white lehenga set with side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, a statement ring, matching heels, and ornate Kundan and gold jhumkis to add a pop of colour. A dainty bindi, mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and dewy base completed the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger will release on August 25. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.