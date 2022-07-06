Ananya Panday dons this summer's trendiest look in a jaw-dropping floral bikini top, pants and oversized shirt: See pics

The sweltering and humid heat has set in, and we are looking for clothes that make us feel comfortable yet stylish. This is where fits in cool prints and hues, like pastel shades and floral patterns, come in. Even looking at the wardrobes of some of the most stylish Bollywood stars, you will know this is true. Even Gen-Z-favourite fashionista, Ananya Panday, has a summer wardrobe designed around this aesthetic. Her latest look for attending an event in Mumbai backs our claim, as the star had slipped into a floral bikini top, pants and oversized shirt set for the occasion. We cannot help but say it is this summer's trendiest look.

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday made an appearance at an event in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the star at the venue, looking stylish as always in the floral co-ord set. She even posed for the cameras and flaunted her splendid floral look. Scroll ahead to check out Ananya's pictures. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and other divas make jaws drop at IIFA Awards 2022: Pics, videos)

Ananya Panday in a floral bikini top, pants and shirt set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya chose a bralette-style top for the occasion. The bikini top comes with a sweetheart neckline, tie-up thin straps to hold it together, gathered design on the front, curved midriff-baring hemline, and floral print in orange, green and mustard shades done on a white backdrop.

Ananya teamed the bikini top with relaxed fit trousers featuring a high-rise waistline, flared hemline, and floral pattern done in similar orange, pink, green, mustard and yellow hues. A matching collared shirt with an open front, button-up details, full sleeves and curved hem rounded it off.

Ananya Panday ditches accessories with the ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The Gehraiyaan actor picked minimal accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of white chunky lace-up sneakers and a statement ring. Lastly, she left her shoulder-length lob open in a side parting and styled it with soft waves, and for the glam, Ananya went with sleek black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, dewy skin, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks.

Ananya's ensemble is a perfect pick for sunny weekends. You can pair it with sneakers like the star to create a casual-chic brunch date look for hanging out with your girlfriends or pick a pair of heels and some gold hoops to sip cocktails at sunset by the beach.

What do you think of Ananya's look?